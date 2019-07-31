NVR : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

Log in
07/31/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from ____ to ____

Commission File Number: 1-12378

NVR, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Virginia

54-1394360

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

11700 Plaza America Drive, Suite 500

Reston, Virginia 20190

(703) 956-4000

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices)

Not Applicable

(Former name, former address, and former fiscal year if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share

NVR

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No As of July 26, 2019 there were 3,655,268 total shares of common stock outstanding.

NVR, Inc.

FORM 10-Q

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

PART I

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1

Item 1.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

1

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

1

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

4

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)

5

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

20

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure About Market Risk

33

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

33

PART II

OTHER INFORMATION

33

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

33

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

34

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

34

Item 6.

Exhibits

35

SIGNATURE

36

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

NVR, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

ASSETS

Homebuilding:

Cash and cash equivalents

Restricted cash

Receivables

Inventory:

Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

Unsold lots and housing units

Land under development

Building materials and other

Contract land deposits, net

Property, plant and equipment, net

Operating lease right-of-use assets

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

Other assets

Mortgage Banking:

Cash and cash equivalents

Restricted cash

Mortgage loans held for sale, net

Property and equipment, net

Operating lease right-of-use assets

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

Other assets

Total assets

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

1

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

$

860,956

$

688,783

20,403

16,982

28,943

18,641

1,199,015

1,076,904

132,667

115,631

46,725

38,857

19,321

21,718

1,397,728

1,253,110

409,754

396,177

48,279

42,234

65,027

-

41,580

41,580

185,727

184,004

3,058,397

2,641,511

21,363

23,092

3,393

3,071

462,693

458,324

6,240

6,510

14,078

-

7,347

7,347

29,729

26,078

544,843

524,422

$

3,603,240

$

3,165,933

NVR, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Homebuilding:

Accounts payable

$

309,419

$

244,496

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

299,466

332,871

Customer deposits

146,207

138,246

Operating lease liabilities

72,360

-

Senior notes

597,991

597,681

1,425,443

1,313,294

Mortgage Banking:

Accounts payable and other liabilities

43,387

44,077

Operating lease liabilities

14,971

-

58,358

44,077

Total liabilities

1,483,801

1,357,371

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares issued as of both June 30,

2019 and December 31, 2018

206

206

Additional paid-in capital

1,962,156

1,820,223

Deferred compensation trust - 107,295 and 107,340 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of June 30, 2019

and December 31, 2018, respectively

(16,912)

(16,937)

Deferred compensation liability

16,912

16,937

Retained earnings

7,429,948

7,031,333

Less treasury stock at cost - 16,911,734 and 16,977,499 shares as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018,

respectively

(7,272,871)

(7,043,200)

Total shareholders' equity

2,119,439

1,808,562

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,603,240

$

3,165,933

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

Table of Contents

NVR, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Homebuilding:

Revenues

$

1,757,448

$

1,750,463

$

3,400,654

$

3,240,556

Other income

5,833

2,164

11,570

4,141

Cost of sales

(1,425,388)

(1,416,797)

(2,764,194)

(2,628,743)

Selling, general and administrative

(112,210)

(106,517)

(227,944)

(212,064)

Operating income

225,683

229,313

420,086

403,890

Interest expense

(6,033)

(6,047)

(12,026)

(12,054)

Homebuilding income

219,650

223,266

408,060

391,836

Mortgage Banking:

Mortgage banking fees

42,746

36,842

86,551

76,163

Interest income

2,737

2,915

5,570

5,008

Other income

681

641

1,220

1,165

General and administrative

(20,834)

(21,796)

(37,592)

(41,031)

Interest expense

(268)

(282)

(490)

(557)

Mortgage banking income

25,062

18,320

55,259

40,748

Income before taxes

244,712

241,586

463,319

432,584

Income tax expense

(34,503)

(38,412)

(64,704)

(63,361)

Net income

$

210,209

$

203,174

$

398,615

$

369,223

Basic earnings per share

$

58.20

$

55.90

$

110.43

$

101.03

Diluted earnings per share

$

53.09

$

49.05

$

100.61

$

88.31

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,612

3,635

3,610

3,655

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,959

4,142

3,962

4,181

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Disclaimer

NVR Inc. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 18:59:02 UTC
