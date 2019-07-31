NVR : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position
07/31/2019 | 03:00pm EDT
NVR, Inc.
FORM 10-Q
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
PART I
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
1
Item 1.
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
1
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
1
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
4
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)
5
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
20
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure About Market Risk
33
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
33
PART II
OTHER INFORMATION
33
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
33
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
34
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
34
Item 6.
Exhibits
35
SIGNATURE
36
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
NVR, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
Restricted cash
Receivables
Inventory:
Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers
Unsold lots and housing units
Land under development
Building materials and other
Contract land deposits, net
Property, plant and equipment, net
Operating lease right-of-use assets
Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net
Other assets
Mortgage Banking:
Cash and cash equivalents
Restricted cash
Mortgage loans held for sale, net
Property and equipment, net
Operating lease right-of-use assets
Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net
Other assets
Total assets
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
$
860,956
$
688,783
20,403
16,982
28,943
18,641
1,199,015
1,076,904
132,667
115,631
46,725
38,857
19,321
21,718
1,397,728
1,253,110
409,754
396,177
48,279
42,234
65,027
-
41,580
41,580
185,727
184,004
3,058,397
2,641,511
21,363
23,092
3,393
3,071
462,693
458,324
6,240
6,510
14,078
-
7,347
7,347
29,729
26,078
544,843
524,422
$
3,603,240
$
3,165,933
NVR, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$
309,419
$
244,496
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
299,466
332,871
Customer deposits
146,207
138,246
Operating lease liabilities
72,360
-
Senior notes
597,991
597,681
1,425,443
1,313,294
Mortgage Banking:
Accounts payable and other liabilities
43,387
44,077
Operating lease liabilities
14,971
-
58,358
44,077
Total liabilities
1,483,801
1,357,371
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares issued as of both June 30,
2019 and December 31, 2018
206
206
Additional paid-in capital
1,962,156
1,820,223
Deferred compensation trust - 107,295 and 107,340 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of June 30, 2019
and December 31, 2018, respectively
(16,912)
(16,937)
Deferred compensation liability
16,912
16,937
Retained earnings
7,429,948
7,031,333
Less treasury stock at cost - 16,911,734 and 16,977,499 shares as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018,
respectively
(7,272,871)
(7,043,200)
Total shareholders' equity
2,119,439
1,808,562
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,603,240
$
3,165,933
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
Table of Contents
NVR, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Homebuilding:
Revenues
$
1,757,448
$
1,750,463
$
3,400,654
$
3,240,556
Other income
5,833
2,164
11,570
4,141
Cost of sales
(1,425,388)
(1,416,797)
(2,764,194)
(2,628,743)
Selling, general and administrative
(112,210)
(106,517)
(227,944)
(212,064)
Operating income
225,683
229,313
420,086
403,890
Interest expense
(6,033)
(6,047)
(12,026)
(12,054)
Homebuilding income
219,650
223,266
408,060
391,836
Mortgage Banking:
Mortgage banking fees
42,746
36,842
86,551
76,163
Interest income
2,737
2,915
5,570
5,008
Other income
681
641
1,220
1,165
General and administrative
(20,834)
(21,796)
(37,592)
(41,031)
Interest expense
(268)
(282)
(490)
(557)
Mortgage banking income
25,062
18,320
55,259
40,748
Income before taxes
244,712
241,586
463,319
432,584
Income tax expense
(34,503)
(38,412)
(64,704)
(63,361)
Net income
$
210,209
$
203,174
$
398,615
$
369,223
Basic earnings per share
$
58.20
$
55.90
$
110.43
$
101.03
Diluted earnings per share
$
53.09
$
49.05
$
100.61
$
88.31
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
3,612
3,635
3,610
3,655
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
3,959
4,142
3,962
4,181
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
