Announcement: Discloseable Transaction – Acquisition of concession right over Changliu Expressway

be forfeited if Xin Chuan fails to make the balance payment by the aforementioned deadline. The Company intends to fund the balance payment of the bid purchase price through its internal resources and/or bank financing.

In determining the bid price, Xin Chuan has taken into account factors such as the minimum bid price set by the auction, the existing and forecasted traffic flow of Changliu Expressway and the potential economic growth of the region where Changliu Expressway is located. Please refer to the section headed "Reasons for and benefits of the Acquisition" below for further information.

After making the balance payment into the account designated by the Liuyang City People's Court, Xin Chuan will enter into a concession right agreement for Changliu Expressway with the Department of Transportation. The Group will account for the Acquisition primarily as an intangible concession right in its consolidated statement of financial position by reference to the bid purchase price.

The assets which are the subject matters of the Acquisition were owned by 湖南長瀏高速公路建設 發展有限公司(Hunan Changliu Expressway Construction Development Co., Ltd*) and were seized by the Liuyang City People's Court, and only those assets which have been seized were put forward for sale by way of the online auction. Save for the relevant assets, the Acquisition did not involve the purchase of any other business or equity interest by Xin Chuan. The Acquisition is undertaken on an "as-is" basis. The concession right to operate Changliu Expressway (and other related rights and assets) includes toll collection right, advertising operation right, facilities operation right and land use right over certain carpark (which is currently idle). The Acquisition also includes assets which relate to the operation of Changliu Expressway including certain buildings and structures, equipment, road assets and land assets.

As the Acquisition was undertaken through an online public auction administered by the Liuyang City People's Court, no information was provided to the Group with respect to the total assets value or net profits of Changliu Expressway. As certain matters (including the need to undertake the formal completion check and acceptance by the Department of Transportation and to apply for the land use right certificate(s)) are required to be undertaken to perfect the title and ownership over the rights and assets concerning the operation of Changliu Expressway, an amount of RMB237 million (equivalent to approximately HK$269.3 million) out of the bid purchase price will be withheld and utilized for the payments incurred for the aforementioned outstanding matters.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION

Changliu Expressway is located in Hunan Province, the PRC, with a total length of approximately 65 km with an average daily traffic flow of more than 29,000 vehicles in 2018. This dual two-lane expressway has commenced operation since October 2013 with concession expiry in October 2043.

Further to the acquisitions of certain interests in Hubei Suiyuenan Expressway and Hunan Sui-Yue Expressway made by the Group in 2018, the Acquisition will strengthen the Group's presence in Hubei and Hunan Provinces, which are geographically located at the central part of the