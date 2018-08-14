Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 14 AUGUST 2018

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolutions in relation to the SP Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder and the re-election of the Retiring Directors proposed at the SGM were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders and the Shareholders respectively by way of poll.

References are made to the announcement of NWS Holdings Limited ("Company") dated 8 June 2018 in relation to the Disposal, the circular of the Company dated 20 July 2018 ("Circular") and the notice of special general meeting of the Company ("SGM") dated 20 July 2018 ("Notice") regarding the Disposal and the proposal for the re-election of the Retiring Directors. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that at the SGM held on 14 August 2018, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders or the Shareholders (as the case may be) as ordinary resolutions by way of poll.

Tricor Standard Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the SGM. The poll results were as follows:

Ordinary resolutions Number of votes (%) Passed by Independent Shareholders/ Shareholders For Against 1. (a) to approve, ratify and confirm the SP Agreement in relation to the proposed sale of the entire issued share capital of Celestial Path Limited and all transactions contemplated thereunder; (b) to authorise the Directors to do all such acts and things, to take all such steps and to sign or otherwise execute all such agreements, documents, deeds or instruments in connection with or to implement and/or to give effect to the SP Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and all matters incidental thereto; and

(c) to authorise the Directors to agree to such variation, amendment, modification and/or waiver of any matters relating to or in connection with the SP Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. 517,003,455 (99.71%) 1,514,122 (0.29%) Yes 2. To approve the re-election of Mr. Ma Siu Cheung as Director. 2,975,259,964 (99.41%) 17,808,000 (0.59%) Yes 3. To approve the re-election of Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi Hang as Director. 2,952,714,238 (98.65%) 40,353,726 (1.35%) Yes 4. To approve the re-election of Mr. Chow Tak Wing as Director. 2,975,259,964 (99.41%) 17,808,000 (0.59%) Yes 5. To approve the re-election of Mr. Wong Kwai Huen, Albert as Director. 2,972,728,404 (99.36%) 19,144,438 (0.64%) Yes Please refer to the Notice for full text of the above resolutions.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares was 3,896,506,451 Shares. NWD and its associates (who, as far as the Directors were aware, together held 2,380,495,938 Shares as at the date of the SGM, representing approximately 61.09% of the total issued share capital of the Company) were required under the Listing Rules to abstain, and had abstained, from voting on the proposed resolution numbered 1 at the SGM. Excluding the Shares held by NWD and its associates, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the proposed resolution numbered 1 at the SGM was 1,516,010,513 Shares.

The total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against each of the proposed resolutions numbered 2 to 5 at the SGM was 3,896,506,451 Shares. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the proposed resolutions numbered 2 to 5 at the SGM.

Every Shareholder present in person or by proxy has one vote for every Share of which he is the holder. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the proposed resolutions at the SGM.

As stated in the Circular, Completion shall take place at or before 5:00 p.m. on the 7th Business Day following fulfilment of the Condition Precedent or such other date as the Vendor and the Purchaser may agree. The Condition Precedent has been fulfilled and it is expected that Completion will take place by 23 August 2018.

By order of the Board

Chow Tak Wing

Executive Director and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, (a) the executive Directors are Dr. Cheng Kar Shun, Henry, Mr. Tsang Yam Pui, Mr. Ma Siu Cheung, Mr. Cheung Chin Cheung, Mr. Cheng Chi Ming, Brian, Mr. Mak Bing Leung, Rufin, Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi Hang and Mr. Chow Tak Wing; (b) the non-executive Directors are Mr. To Hin Tsun, Gerald, Mr. Dominic Lai, Mr. Lam Wai Hon, Patrick and Mr. William Junior Guilherme Doo; and (c) the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Kwong Che Keung, Gordon, Dr. Cheng Wai Chee, Christopher, The Honourable Shek Lai Him, Abraham, Mr. Lee Yiu Kwong, Alan, Mrs. Oei Fung Wai Chi, Grace and Mr. Wong Kwai Huen, Albert.

* For identification purposes only