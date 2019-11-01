NWS : (1) JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT OF NWD AND NWS IN RELATION TO THE COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN FTLIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED BY A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF NWS; (2) ANNOUNCEMENT OF NWS IN RELATION TO A CONNECTED TRANSACTION UPON COMPLETION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 0017) (stock code: 659)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT OF NWD AND NWS IN RELATION TO THE COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF

THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN FTLIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED BY A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF NWS

ANNOUNCEMENT OF NWS IN RELATION TO A CONNECTED TRANSACTION UPON COMPLETION

The NWD Board and the NWS Board are pleased to announce that Completion took place on 1 November 2019. Upon Completion, FTLife Insurance became an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of NWS and an indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary of NWD.

The investment portfolio of FTLife Insurance comprises, among other things, certain bonds issued by wholly-owned subsidiaries of NWD which FTLife Insurance had subscribed for and/or acquired prior to the date of the Share Purchase Agreement. As at the date of this announcement, such bonds include (i) the NWD (MTN) Bonds in the principal amount of US$4,000,000 which were acquired by FTLife Insurance on 20 January 2017 at the consideration of approximately US$4.09 million (equivalent to approximately HK$32.07 million); and (ii) the NWCL Bonds in the principal amount of US$12,000,000 which were subscribed for and acquired by FTLife Insurance on 11 and 20 January 2017 respectively at the aggregate consideration of approximately US$11.97 million (equivalent to approximately HK$93.84 million).

As at the date of this announcement, NWD together with its subsidiaries hold approximately 61% of the total issued share capital of NWS. Both NWD (MTN) and NWCL are wholly-owned subsidiaries of NWD. Accordingly, NWD, NWD (MTN) and NWCL are connected persons of NWS. Upon Completion, FTLife Insurance became a wholly-owned subsidiary of NWS. Therefore, the investment in the Bonds by FTLife Insurance constitutes financial assistance by NWS Group to NWD Group and hence a connected transaction of NWS under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.