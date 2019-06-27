Log in
NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0659)
NWS : Notice of Listing – U.S.$650,000,000 4.25 per cent. Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2029 issued by Celestial Dynasty Limited

06/27/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities, and is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or so ld in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering of the securities referred to herein will be made in the United States.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

CELESTIAL DYNASTY LIMITED

(incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

U.S.$650,000,000 4.25 per cent. Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2029

(the " Notes") (stock code: 5594)

guaranteed by

Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

HSBC Mizuho Securities UBS

HeungKong Financial

Morgan Stanley

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of and permission to deal in the Notes by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only, as described in the Offering Circular relating thereto dated 20 June 2019. Permission for the listing of, and dealing in, the Notes is expected to become effective on 28 June 2019.

Hong Kong, 27 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of Celestial Dynasty Limited are Mr. Ma Siu Cheung, Mr. Cheung Chin Cheung, Mr. Cheng Chi Ming, Brian, Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi Hang and Mr. Chow Tak Wing.

As at the date of this announcement, (i) the executive directors of NWS Holdings Limited are Dr. Cheng Kar Shun, Henry, Mr. Ma Siu Cheung, Mr. Cheung Chin Cheung, Mr. Cheng Chi Ming, Brian, Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi Hang and Mr. Chow Tak Wing; (ii) the non-executive directors of NWS Holdings Limited are Mr. To Hin Tsun, Gerald, Mr. Dominic Lai, Mr. Tsang Yam Pui, Mr. Lam Wai Hon, Patrick and Mr. William Junior Guilherme Doo; and (iii) the independent non-executive directors of NWS Holdings Limited are Mr. Kwong Che Keung, Gordon, Dr. Cheng Wai Chee, Christopher, The Honourable Shek Lai Him, Abraham, Mr. Lee Yiu Kwong, Alan, Mrs. Oei Fung Wai Chi, Grace and Mr. Wong Kwai Huen, Albert.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

NWS Holdings Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 12:04:12 UTC
