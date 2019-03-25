NX Uranium Engages Hall & Company to Complete PCAOB Audits; Board approves Name Change To Reflect Its Planned Cannabis-Oriented Business Activities

ADDISON, Texas, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- NX Uranium, Inc. (OTC:NXUR) announced today that it has engaged Hall & Company CPA’s & Consultants, Inc., Irvine, California to complete PCAOB-qualified audits of its financial statements for 2017 and 2018. In addition, the company’s Board of Directors has obtained majority shareholder approval to change the company’s name to more accurately reflect its planned commencement of cannabis-oriented business activities. The name change will be announced separately, upon approval by FINRA.



Safe Harbor Statement

