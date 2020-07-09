NXGN BRAN : Corporate Update From NxGen Brands, Inc. CEO and President

DAVIE, Florida, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen Brands Inc. (OTCPK: NXGB) has registered various products with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to assist with the fight against the current pandemic in this corporate update.

These new products include natural and organic alternatives to traditional chemical-based formulations that have been established to assist us to now provide a complete line of commercial, industrial, and residential anti-bacterial cleaning solutions and products. This new line of anti-bacterial products includes the following: all-purpose cleaners, liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, and bath bombs.

As the impact of the pandemic continues to evolve and develop, community's health, well-being, and investment remain our utmost priority. We value the role of our clients and shareholders and we wanted to provide you with an corporate update on the measures we are taking to ensure that we continue to deliver best-in-class service as well as securing future product lines for our company which will help communities to protect ourselves from the current global pandemic.

Additionally, NxGen Brands, Inc. is in process of building and launching a brand-new corporate website (www.nxgenbrands.com) in order to both showcase the company's mission, products and product lines, as well as increase their corporate presence in the marketplace by broadening their visibility to enhance exposure. The company's soon-to-be-launched website will host all the products and product lines offered by the subsidiary of NxGen Brands, Inc. in one centralized location. Therefore, current and potential investors and consumers at all levels from distribution, wholesale and retail will soon be able to visit the corporate website as a gateway to the subsidiary and as an entry point for company contact.

Angel Burgos, the Company's President and CEO, has stated, "We are anticipating that the launch of the new corporate website and new products will be well received and will allow us to realize greater exposure for our Company and products, which we believe is going to translate into more revenues online, retail, wholesale and distribution level."

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands, Inc, owns and operates www.leafywell.com. Our pursuit is to leverage equity, acquire, merge and or joint venture with early-stage companies in emerging industries, to stimulate growth, cash flow and increase broader distribution channels. NxGen Brands, Inc is pioneering and positioning itself to acquire fast-growing companies in up-trending industries and utilizing technology for economies of scope.

For more information on "NXGB", please visit the Company's subsidiary website for the time being at https://www.leafywell.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXGB/disclosure

Contact:

info@LeafyWell.com

Phone: +1-888-315-6339

SOURCE NxGen Brands Inc.