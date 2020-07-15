NXGN BRAN : NxGen Brands (NXGB) Newly Added PPE And FDA Registered Cleaning and Disinfectant Product Lines to Its Portfolio

DAVIE, Florida, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen Brands Inc. (NXGB), announces the addition of a full product line of commercial, industrial, and residential cleaning supplies, disinfectants, and sanitizers.

NxGen Brands, Inc newly added line of products consist of proprietary and licensed formulations registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and that follow Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines in their composition and production for human interaction. These products have specific formulations designated for commercial, industrial, and residential markets. Some of the intended markets include bars, restaurants, schools, hotels, casinos, factories, various sectors of the travel industry, and the individual consumer given that NxGen Brands has developed the capability to provide options for purchase orders in a variety of sizes ranging from personal-use product quantity to 300 plus gallon totes.

Angel Burgos, CEO and President of NxGen Brands, commented, "We have been identifying diligently over the course of the past several months to offer the public a new addition to our already existing and popular product lines of CBD and CBG based goods. This new addition started out with our interest in high end topicals for pain management and condition treatment, which eventually lead to hand sanitizer, and ultimately brought us around full circle to put us where we need to be, and that is at the front line of our customers' needs. That is why we are now offering, what we anticipate being, a well-received and highly demanded line of health-focused products, which are all manufactured and processed in the USA. Currently we are setting up operations on global sales platforms such as Amazon and Shopify which gives our prod exposure to millions of potential customers with both commercial and private needs. We anticipate that both the marketplace and our shareholders will be thrilled with our innovations and new additions."

Products included in the commercial, industrial, and residential cleaning supplies, disinfectants, and sanitizers can be seen at our newly updated Corporate Website: www.nxgenbrands.com and for more information or to make bulk purchases, please contact by phone (888) 315-6339 or email sales@nxgenbrands.com.

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands, Inc owns and operates the brand LeafyWell. Our pursuit is to leverage equity, acquire, and merge or joint venture with early-stage companies in emerging industries, to stimulate growth, cash flow and increase broader distribution channels. NxGen Brands, Inc is pioneering and positioning itself to acquire fast-growing companies in up-trending industries and utilizing technology for economies of scope.

LeafyWell our subsidiary specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of full-spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) and Cannabigerol (CBG) products and product lines including tinctures, creams, lotions, edibles as well as a full line of pet products available online and at select retailers nationwide. To see the LeafyWell brand products, visit www.leafywell.com, call (888) 315-6339, or email sales@leafywell.com.

For more information on "NXGB" the corporation, please visit the Company's website at https://www.nxgenbrands.com.

