Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NXP Semiconductors    NXPI   NL0009538784

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

(NXPI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NXP Semiconductors Announces Increase of Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced that, as part of the Quarterly Dividend Program, its board of directors has approved the payment of interim dividend for the third quarter of 2019 of $ 0.375 per ordinary share, reflecting an increase of 50% from the prior quarterly dividends. The interim dividend will be paid on October 4, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2019.

Taxation – Cash Dividends
Cash dividends will be subject to the deduction of Dutch dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15 percent, which may be reduced in certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on their circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax. If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends, consult your tax advisor.

About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IOT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This document includes forward-looking statements which include statements regarding NXP’s business strategy, financial condition, results of operations, and market data, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts.  By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the United States federal securities laws, NXP does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after NXP distributes this document, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors listed in NXP’s SEC filings. Copies of NXP’s SEC filings are available on NXP’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.nxp.com or from the SEC website, www.sec.gov 

For further information, please contact:

Investors:Media:
Jeff PalmerJacey Zuniga
jeff.palmer@nxp.comjacey.zuniga@nxp.com
+1 408 518 5411+1 512 895 7398

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
04:31pNXP Semiconductors Announces Increase of Quarterly Dividend
GL
08/27NXP and VW share the wide possibilities of Ultra-Wideband's (UWB) fine rangin..
GL
08/14Where's the fit? Sensor specialist AMS eyes lighting group Osram
RE
08/11Automakers warm up to friendly hackers at cybersecurity conference
RE
07/29NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sprint, T-Mobile, Refinitiv, Pfizer
07/24NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
07/01Applied Materials to buy Japan's Kokusai to bolster memory chip business
RE
06/27NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Fi..
GL
06/18NXP Semiconductors Appoints Three New Non-Executive Directors
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 831 M
EBIT 2019 2 567 M
Net income 2019 213 M
Debt 2019 4 586 M
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 131x
P/E ratio 2020 45,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,68x
EV / Sales2020 3,38x
Capitalization 27 953 M
Chart NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
Duration : Period :
NXP Semiconductors Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 116,29  $
Last Close Price 100,28  $
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Lynn Clemmer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kurt Sievers President
Peter Leahy Bonfield Chairman
David W. Reed Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Peter Kelly CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS36.85%27 953
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%207 918
INTEL CORPORATION-2.43%205 002
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS29.29%114 593
BROADCOM INC8.57%109 892
NVIDIA CORPORATION20.76%98 183
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group