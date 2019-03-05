Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NXP Semiconductors    NXPI   NL0009538784

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

(NXPI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 04:41pm EST

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced that, as part of the Quarterly Dividend Program, its board of directors has approved the payment of interim dividend for the first quarter of 2019 of $ 0.25 per ordinary share. The interim dividend will be paid on April 5, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2019.

Taxation – Cash Dividends
Cash dividends will be subject to the deduction of Dutch dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15 percent, which may be reduced in certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on their circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax. If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends, consult your tax advisor.

About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy, and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com

Forward-looking Statements
This document includes forward-looking statements which include statements regarding NXP’s business strategy, financial condition, results of operations, and market data, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts.  By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the United States federal securities laws, NXP does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after NXP distributes this document, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors listed in NXP’s SEC filings. Copies of NXP’s SEC filings are available on NXP’s Investor Relations website, www.nxp.com/investor or from the SEC website, www.sec.gov 

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Jeff Palmer
jeff.palmer@nxp.com
+1 408 518 5411

Media:
Jacey Zuniga
jacey.zuniga@nxp.com
+1 512 895 7398

NXPJPEGLOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
04:41pNXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
02/28NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : and IDentive Make IoT Applications More Accessible with Ult..
PU
02/26NXP Accelerates Edge Computing Revolution
GL
02/26NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Announces K32 Energy-efficient Microcontroller Series for A..
PU
02/26NXP Enables Service-Oriented Gateways for Automakers to Unlock Value of Conne..
GL
02/26NXP Embraces Open 5G Networks, Joins O-RAN Alliance
GL
02/26NXP Teams with Green Hills Software on its Platform for Safe Autonomous Drivi..
GL
02/25Multiple NXP Edge Processors Now PSA Certified
GL
02/25NXP Launches First MCU-based Solution Qualified for Amazon's Alexa Voice Serv..
GL
02/20NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Strengthens FeliCa Ecosystem to Advance Mobile Payment and ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 937 M
EBIT 2019 2 574 M
Net income 2019 214 M
Debt 2019 4 869 M
Yield 2019 1,14%
P/E ratio 2019 117,33
P/E ratio 2020 42,48
EV / Sales 2019 4,01x
EV / Sales 2020 3,73x
Capitalization 30 980 M
Chart NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
Duration : Period :
NXP Semiconductors Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 102 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Lynn Clemmer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kurt Sievers President
Peter Leahy Bonfield Chairman
David W. Reed Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Peter Kelly CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS27.57%30 980
INTEL CORPORATION13.57%239 690
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%201 212
BROADCOM INC8.11%108 037
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.97%100 193
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.19%94 809
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.