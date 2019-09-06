Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NXP Semiconductors    NXPI   NL0009538784

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

(NXPI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NXP Semiconductors : Announces World's First Microcontroller-based Solution for Offline Face Recognition and Expression Identification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 02:42am EDT

News Highlights

  • Turnkey face and expression recognition solution offers low latency without the need for cloud connectivity
  • Localized processing at the edge ensures user privacy
  • Based on the i.MX RT crossover microcontroller (MCU) running FreeRTOS, it drastically reduces system costs and total cost of ownership

BERLIN, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (IFA 2019) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) unveiled today the world's first microcontroller (MCU) -based solution for adding offline face and expression recognition capabilities to smart home, commercial and industrial devices. Built on NXP's latest crossover MCU, the i.MX RT106F, running FreeRTOS, the new MCU-based face recognition solution enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to quickly, easily and inexpensively incorporate face, expression and emotion recognition into a diverse range of IoT products.

The i.MX RT106F leverages the power of NXP's OASIS face processing engine to provide a breakthrough in price and performance, using a neural network to perform face detection, recognition and anti-spoofing, without the need for cloud connectivity. OEMs now have the ability to take advantage of NXP's proven hardware and software-based platform to offer advanced human machine interface (HMI) capabilities that can anticipate and personalize the end user's experience with smart edge devices such as smart appliances, thermostats, lighting, alarms and power tools.

'Think about a toy that recognizes each member of the family and responds appropriately depending on their facial expressions or a smart appliance that can intuitively adjust its settings to a user's preferences based on previous interaction,' said Denis Cabrol, executive director for NXP's IoT Solutions. 'All this is possible today with NXP's turnkey, low cost solution. Developers are no longer constrained to Linux-based systems running on expensive multicore application processors that require large flash memory and SDRAM footprints, complex power management and costly, high layer count printed circuit boards.'

The MCU-based face recognition solution bundles everything required to implement accurate, low latency face and expression recognition using an ultra-small form factor that fits into existing applications. The self-contained platform includes production ready pre-certified hardware and software tools, and NXP's fully integrated OASIS face processing engine for face and expression recognition with camera and display drivers. In addition to creating the easiest path to adding these capabilities to MCU-based devices, the all-inclusive offering clears away any need for specialized expertise, supply chains or logistics.

With total system costs less than half that of microprocessor-based alternatives, the new offering has already been embraced by OEMs who are excited about the possibilities of delivering more advanced and unique user experiences.

NXP is now engaging with OEMs to provide early access to the evaluation and development kit for this solution, and broad market availability is expected to begin in Q1 2020.

See the MCU-based face recognition solution in action at IFA Berlin 2019

NXP is demonstrating the new solution during IFA in Berlin, Germany, in Stand 1.2-117 (Hall 1.2) at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds (ExpoCenter City) from September 6-11, 2019. More information can be found at www.nxp.com/mcu-face-recognition.

About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2019 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:

Americas Europe Greater China / Asia
Tate Tran Martijn van der Linden Ming Yue
Tel: +1 408-802-0602 Tel: +31 6 10914896 Tel: +86 21 2205 2690
Email: tate.tran@nxp.com Email: martijn.van.der.linden@nxp.com Email: ming.yue@nxp.com

Source: NXP USA, Inc.

Disclaimer

NXP Semiconductors NV published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 06:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
02:42aNXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Accelerates Mass Development of Voice Controlled Devices wi..
PU
02:42aNXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Announces World's First Microcontroller-based Solution for ..
PU
09/04NXP Demonstrates Next Generation Solution For Dolby Atmos Enabled Sound Bars ..
GL
08/29NXP Semiconductors Announces Increase of Quarterly Dividend
GL
08/27NXP and VW share the wide possibilities of Ultra-Wideband's (UWB) fine rangin..
GL
08/14Where's the fit? Sensor specialist AMS eyes lighting group Osram
RE
08/11Automakers warm up to friendly hackers at cybersecurity conference
RE
07/29NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sprint, T-Mobile, Refinitiv, Pfizer
07/24NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 831 M
EBIT 2019 2 567 M
Net income 2019 213 M
Debt 2019 4 586 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 138x
P/E ratio 2020 48,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,87x
EV / Sales2020 3,56x
Capitalization 29 548 M
Chart NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
Duration : Period :
NXP Semiconductors Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 116,29  $
Last Close Price 106,00  $
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Lynn Clemmer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kurt Sievers President
Peter Leahy Bonfield Chairman
David W. Reed Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Peter Kelly CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS44.65%29 548
INTEL CORPORATION6.75%219 015
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%213 448
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS34.19%116 320
BROADCOM INC14.45%112 663
NVIDIA CORPORATION34.64%102 775
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group