Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NXP Semiconductors    NXPI   NL0009538784

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

(NXPI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NXP Semiconductors : Increases Performance and Expands LPC5500 Arm® Cortex®-M33 Microcontroller Series

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 06:53am EDT

Austin, Texas - October 31, 2019 - NXP Semiconductors today announced the availability of its LPC552x/S2x Microcontroller (MCU) family - further extending its performance efficient LPC5500 MCU series with the second of seven families planned for the series. The LPC552x/S2x MCU family offers significant advantages for developers, including pin-, software- and peripheral-compatibility to accelerate time to market, while leveraging 40-nm NVM process technology to deliver a cost- and power-efficient microcontroller platform.
The LPC552x/S2x is a mainstream family in LPC5500 series, providing a perfect balance between security, performance efficiency and system integration for general embedded and industrial IoT markets. It combines the high-performance efficiency of the Cortex-M33 core with multiple high-speed interfaces, an integrated power management IC, and rich analog integration.

Key features include:

  • Cortex-M33 up to 150 MHz, FPU and MPU
  • From 256KB to 512 KB on-chip flash, and up to 256KB SRAM
  • Advanced security: PRINCE module for real-time encryption, CASPER for hardware acceleration, AES-256, SHA2 module, SRAM PUF (LPC55S2x only)
  • FlexComm, USB HS, USB FS
  • 16-bit ADC with 5 differential channel pairs (or 10 singled-ended channels), ACMP, temperature sensor
  • 5 x 32b Timers, SCTimer/PWM, RTC, MRT, WWDT
  • Programmable Logic Unit
  • Power-saving modes
  • 1.8V to 3.6V
  • Operating temperature range -40 °C to +105 °C
  • Available in HLQFP100, VFBGA98 and HTQFP64 packages

To learn more about the LPC552x/S2x MCU family, visit: www.nxp.com/LPC552x.

Product Availability and Support
The LPC552x/S2x MCU family is available now from NXP and its distribution partners with a suggested resale price starting at $1.63 (USD) for 10,000-unit quantities.

NXP will accompany the silicon release with a LPC55S28-based evaluation kit at a suggested resale price of $39 (USD). Third-party support is allowed from the broad Arm ecosystem.

LPC55S6x MCU Family Increases Frequency and Expands Package Options

Launched earlier this year, the LPC55S6x MCU family increases its maximum core running frequency to 150MHz compared to the original 100MHz. In addition to the LQFP100 package, NXP now offers this device in BGA98 and LQFP64 (available Nov 2019) packages for more design flexibility. Learn more at www.nxp.com/LPC55S6x.

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. ARM and Cortex are trademarks or registered trademarks of ARM Ltd or its subsidiaries in the EU and/or elsewhere. All other products or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2019 NXP B.V.

Disclaimer

NXP Semiconductors NV published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 10:51:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
06:53aNXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Increases Performance and Expands LPC5500 Arm® Cortex®-M33 ..
PU
10/28NXP Semiconductors Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10/28VOLKSWAGEN UND NXP WOLLEN EUROPAS ST : Weltweit größte Serieneinführung von V2X-..
PU
10/28Volkswagen and NXP Deliver Safety to European Roads with World's Largest Roll..
GL
10/23INTEL : files antitrust case against SoftBank-backed firm over patent practices
RE
10/23Intel files antitrust case against SoftBank-backed firm over patent practices
RE
10/14NXP Debuts New Series of Programmable Baseband Processors for the 5G Access E..
GL
10/08Arm joins with GM, Toyota to find common ground on car chips
RE
10/08NXP and ART Turbocharge a Completely Immersive Infotainment Experience in Lux..
GL
10/08NXP's automotive-grade deep learning toolkit unleashes 30x higher performance..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 846 M
EBIT 2019 2 572 M
Net income 2019 216 M
Debt 2019 4 308 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 148x
P/E ratio 2020 58,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,11x
EV / Sales2020 3,87x
Capitalization 32 093 M
Chart NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
Duration : Period :
NXP Semiconductors Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 125,60  $
Last Close Price 114,81  $
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Lynn Clemmer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kurt Sievers President
Peter Leahy Bonfield Chairman
David W. Reed Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Peter Kelly CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS56.67%32 093
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%255 180
INTEL CORPORATION20.61%246 210
NVIDIA CORPORATION52.06%123 627
BROADCOM INC.14.14%115 130
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS24.65%110 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group