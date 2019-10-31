NXP Semiconductors : Increases Performance and Expands LPC5500 Arm® Cortex®-M33 Microcontroller Series

Austin, Texas - October 31, 2019 - NXP Semiconductors today announced the availability of its LPC552x/S2x Microcontroller (MCU) family - further extending its performance efficient LPC5500 MCU series with the second of seven families planned for the series. The LPC552x/S2x MCU family offers significant advantages for developers, including pin-, software- and peripheral-compatibility to accelerate time to market, while leveraging 40-nm NVM process technology to deliver a cost- and power-efficient microcontroller platform.

The LPC552x/S2x is a mainstream family in LPC5500 series, providing a perfect balance between security, performance efficiency and system integration for general embedded and industrial IoT markets. It combines the high-performance efficiency of the Cortex-M33 core with multiple high-speed interfaces, an integrated power management IC, and rich analog integration.

Key features include:

Cortex-M33 up to 150 MHz, FPU and MPU

From 256KB to 512 KB on-chip flash, and up to 256KB SRAM

Advanced security: PRINCE module for real-time encryption, CASPER for hardware acceleration, AES-256, SHA2 module, SRAM PUF (LPC55S2x only)

FlexComm, USB HS, USB FS

16-bit ADC with 5 differential channel pairs (or 10 singled-ended channels), ACMP, temperature sensor

5 x 32b Timers, SCTimer/PWM, RTC, MRT, WWDT

Programmable Logic Unit

Power-saving modes

1.8V to 3.6V

Operating temperature range -40 °C to +105 °C

Available in HLQFP100, VFBGA98 and HTQFP64 packages

To learn more about the LPC552x/S2x MCU family, visit: www.nxp.com/LPC552x.

Product Availability and Support

The LPC552x/S2x MCU family is available now from NXP and its distribution partners with a suggested resale price starting at $1.63 (USD) for 10,000-unit quantities.

NXP will accompany the silicon release with a LPC55S28-based evaluation kit at a suggested resale price of $39 (USD). Third-party support is allowed from the broad Arm ecosystem.



LPC55S6x MCU Family Increases Frequency and Expands Package Options



Launched earlier this year, the LPC55S6x MCU family increases its maximum core running frequency to 150MHz compared to the original 100MHz. In addition to the LQFP100 package, NXP now offers this device in BGA98 and LQFP64 (available Nov 2019) packages for more design flexibility. Learn more at www.nxp.com/LPC55S6x.



