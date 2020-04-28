Log in
NXP Semiconductors N.V.

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

(NXPI)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NXP Semiconductors N : Announces General Availability of the Arm Cortex-M33-based LPC551x/S1x MCU Family

04/28/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Austin, Texas - April 28, 2020 - NXP Semiconductors today announced the availability of its LPC551x/S1x microcontroller (MCU) family - further extending its performance-efficient LPC5500 MCU series. The LPC551x/S1x MCU family offers developers low power consumption, embedded security, pin-, software- and peripheral-compatibility to accelerate time-to-market. The LPC551x/S1x family leverages ultra-efficient 40-nm flash technology for cost and performance benefits.
Key features include:

  • Over 600 EEMBC® CoreMarks® and as low as 32uA/MHz
  • Up to 150 MHz Arm® Cortex®-M33 core
  • Up to 256 KB on-chip flash; up to 96 KB SRAM
  • CAN FD / CAN 2.0 with MCUXpresso-based software enablement
  • Dual-USB with on-chip PHY, supporting both HS and FS modes
  • SDIO and up to 9 FlexComm interfaces (configurable as either SPI/I2C/I2S,UART)
  • Advanced security enabled with MCUXpresso software and tools:
    • SRAM PUF based device root key with added application key storage options
    • Secure boot and anti-rollback protection
    • Arm TrustZone® technology for resource isolation
    • Hardware block cipher (PRINCE) for encryption/decryption of internal flash
    • Accelerators for symmetric and asymmetric cryptography
    • Authenticated debug capabilities
  • Available in HLQFP100, VFBGA98 and HTQFP64 packages
  • LPC551x/S1x is fully supported by NXP's MCUXpresso suite of software and tools

To learn more about the LPC551x/S1x MCU family, please visit: www.nxp.com/LPC551x.

Product Availability and Support
The LPC551x/S1x MCU family is available now from NXP and its distribution partners with a suggested resale price starting at $0.97 (USD) for 10,000-unit quantities of LPC5512JBD64.
NXP is accompanying the silicon release with a LPC55S16-based development board at a suggested resale price of $41.18 (USD). Third-party support is allowed from the broad Arm ecosystem.

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. ARM, Cortex and Trustzone are trademarks or registered trademarks of ARM Ltd or its subsidiaries in the EU and/or elsewhere. All other products or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2020 NXP B.V.

Disclaimer

NXP Semiconductors NV published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 13:07:01 UTC
