NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

(NXPI)
NXP Semiconductors N : NV Swings to 2Q Loss Amid Pandemic But Points to Improved Sales Trends

07/27/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

By Maria Armental

NXP Semiconductors NV swung to a second-quarter loss amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what you need to know:

LOSS: NXP swung to a loss of $214 million, or 77 cents a share, from a profit of $41 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected a loss of 95 cents a share.

REVENUE: Revenue fell to $1.82 billion from $2.22 billion a year earlier. NXP had projected $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion, and analysts expected $1.81 billion.

OUTLOOK: This quarter, NXP expects revenue to fall to a range of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion, compared with analysts' projected $1.89 billion.

PANDEMIC: Company officials had pointed to broad-based disruption as customers' manufacturing facilities shut down to help curb the spread of the pandemic. In the first quarter, the company estimated the revenue hit from the pandemic at about $200 million and pointed to automotive original equipment manufacturers' factory shutdowns and order push-outs from industrial and mobile customers. On Monday, Chief Executive Kurt Sievers said in a statement that the automotive end market was significantly affected by the pandemic but pointed to better-than-anticipated sequential trends in other end markets. "We are encouraged by the early positive trends we experienced in China and sales out of our distribution channel improved sequentially," Mr. Sievers said, adding: "We expect improved sales trends through the second half of this year, as a result of company specific program ramps and the ongoing stabilization of our end markets."

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 772 M - -
Net income 2020 -553 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 879 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -59,3x
Yield 2020 1,33%
Capitalization 32 298 M 32 298 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 29 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 125,19 $
Last Close Price 115,75 $
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Kurt Sievers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Leahy Bonfield Non-Executive Chairman
David W. Reed Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Peter Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Petri Kuivala Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.-9.04%32 298
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED28.25%339 649
NVIDIA CORPORATION73.30%250 840
INTEL CORPORATION-15.47%215 159
BROADCOM INC.-3.24%122 984
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.04%118 734
