NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

(NXPI)
04/29 03:51:04 pm
106.815 USD   +8.62%
03:28pNXP SEMICONDUCTORS N : Shares Climb 9% After 1Q Revenue Beats Forecasts
DJ
08:49aNXP SEMICONDUCTORS N : to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes
DJ
08:05aNXP Announces Launch of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
GL
NXP Semiconductors N : Shares Climb 9% After 1Q Revenue Beats Forecasts

04/29/2020 | 03:28pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares were gaining Wednesday, up 9% to $107.01 in afternoon trading.

The company said earlier its subsidiaries NXP B.V., NXP Funding LLC and NXP USA Inc. plan to commence a private offering of senior unsecured notes. NXP said it would use part of the proceeds to finance or refinance green projects. Pending the use for eligible green projects, proceeds will be temporarily held as cash and other short-term securities or temporarily used for the repayment of indebtedness.

NXP after the market close Monday reported first-quarter revenue was $2.0 billion, down 3% on year. The company guided for second-quarter revenue of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.

"Looking ahead, we believe the company is well positioned to benefit from its leadership position in automotive...strong design win traction with its crossover family of processors, and early ramp of 5G with a solid product portfolio," J.P. Morgan said in a note. J.P. Morgan raised its price target to $111.00 from $105.00 and kept the stock at Neutral.

Mizuho said that with the stock down from its January highs, it is maintaining a Buy, while trimming estimates. Mizuho lowered its price target to $112 from $115, which the firm said was still a discount to the peer group.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 723 M
EBIT 2020 1 761 M
Net income 2020 -555 M
Debt 2020 5 901 M
Yield 2020 1,58%
P/E ratio 2020 -51,4x
P/E ratio 2021 76,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,32x
EV / Sales2021 3,72x
Capitalization 27 437 M
Chart NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.
Duration : Period :
NXP Semiconductors N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 116,12  $
Last Close Price 98,34  $
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Lynn Clemmer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kurt Sievers President
Peter Leahy Bonfield Non-Executive Chairman
David W. Reed Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Peter Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.-22.73%27 437
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-0.67%256 441
INTEL CORPORATION-1.84%248 748
NVIDIA CORPORATION23.82%178 454
BROADCOM INC.-16.23%105 837
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.95%104 846
