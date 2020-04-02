Log in
NXP Streamlines Intelligent Device and Secure Edge-to-Cloud Development with Microsoft Azure RTOS

04/02/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) today expanded its partnership with Microsoft to bring Microsoft Azure RTOS, an industry-leading comprehensive real-time operating system (RTOS), to a broader range of processing solutions from its EdgeVerse portfolio. The collaborative efforts will give NXP’s developer community using MCUXpresso Software and Tools seamless access to the capabilities of Azure RTOS, including fully integrated middleware and tools for file management, graphical user interface, security, networking, and wired/wireless connectivity.

Currently, Azure RTOS support is available for many of NXP’s low-power, secure 32-bit LPC and i.MX RT crossover microcontrollers (MCUs). With the announcement today, NXP intends to broaden its partnership and enable Azure RTOS from within its popular MCUXpresso software development kit (SDK), which will further expand support across its broader MCU portfolio. This turn-key integration will simplify nearly every step of the development cycle, such as choosing the right processor, developing and deploying secure, intelligent edge devices, building secure local area networks, and connecting to the cloud.

NXP and Microsoft envision this collaboration will reduce production costs for developers and help them bring new industrial and IoT edge applications to market faster.

“We are pleased to extend our collaboration with NXP, a leading provider of MCUs and pioneer in the crossover MCU space, to make Azure RTOS available to customers on their MCUXpresso SDK,” said Sam George, corporate vice president, Azure IoT, Microsoft. “As a result of this collaboration, developers can seamlessly connect devices to the Azure cloud, and quickly build and deliver innovative new intelligent edge solutions to customers.”

“The rapid adoption of edge processing has changed the landscape of operating systems for MCUs. The industrial and IoT edge of today requires embedded software that is anchored by small footprint RTOS, combined with comprehensive middleware stacks, which Azure RTOS provides,” said Joe Yu, vice president and general manager of microcontrollers at NXP. “We’re happy to complement the breadth of our MCUs with Azure RTOS for our customers to unlock the limitless possibilities of the intelligent edge and secure connected world.”

About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.88 billion in 2019. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP, EdgeVerse, and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other products or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2020 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:

AmericasEurope Greater China / Asia
Tate TranJason DealMing Yue
Tel: +1 408-802-0602Tel: +44 7715228414Tel: +86 21 2205 2690
Email: tate.tran@nxp.comEmail: jason.deal@nxp.comEmail: ming.yue@nxp.com

NXP-IoT
NXP-Smart Home
NXP-Smart City

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
