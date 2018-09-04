Log in
NXP Acquires OmniPHY to Accelerate Autonomous Driving and Vehicle Networks

09/04/2018

News Highlights:

NXP Paves Way for Secure, Connected, Self Driving Cars
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), the world’s largest supplier of automotive semiconductors1, has acquired OmniPHY, a provider of automotive Ethernet subsystem technology.


  • OmniPHY is a pioneer in high-speed automotive Ethernet IP offering 15 IP families including the 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 standards.
  • OmniPHY acquisition brings high-speed Ethernet to NXP’s extensive automotive portfolio.
  • Deal delivers critical expertise and Ethernet technology required for autonomous driving including IP experience at speeds up to 100 Gbps.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), the world’s largest supplier of automotive semiconductors1, has acquired OmniPHY, a provider of automotive Ethernet subsystem technology. The company’s expertise includes automotive Ethernet, a technology that enables the rapid data transfer required for autonomous driving. OmniPHY’s advanced high-speed technology, combined with NXP’s leading portfolio and heritage in vehicle networks, uniquely positions NXP to deliver the next-generation of data transfer solutions to carmakers. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

An automotive networking revolution is underway, driven by the need for higher data capacity and speed to meet the requirements of increasingly autonomous and connected vehicles. New advanced autonomous driving systems will require gigabit data speeds and beyond. Current plans for next-generation vehicles call for eight or more cameras, high definition radar, lidar and V2X capability, all of which generate steep data challenges for current car networks. These requirements, combined with the modern vehicle’s need to offload data to enable the new business opportunities of the connected car, will soon make terabyte levels of data processing commonplace.

“One of the vexing questions of the Autonomous Age is how to move data around the car as fast as possible,” said Ian Riches, executive director in the Strategy Analytics Global Automotive Practice. “Cameras and displays will ramp the number of high-speed links in the car to 150 million by 2020 and by 2030 autonomous car systems will aggressively drive that number to 1.1 billion high-speed links.” 

As the self-driving ecosystem works to deliver on emerging automotive data requirements, many have turned to enterprise networking solutions as a stopgap measure for testing. Yet long-term solutions will need to be automotive grade and of a size and weight that make their implementation feasible. NXP’s acquisition of OmniPHY, which has already begun to translate 1000BASE-T1 Ethernet for the automotive space, will give NXP a significant position in this rapidly evolving area.

“Our heritage in vehicle networks is rich and with our leadership positions in CAN, LIN, and FlexRay, we hold a unique viewpoint on automotive networks,” said Alexander E. Tan, vice president and general manager of Automotive Ethernet Solutions, NXP. “The team and technology from OmniPHY give us the missing piece in an extensive high-bandwidth networking portfolio.”

OmniPHY is a pioneer in high-speed automotive Ethernet IP and automotive qualified IP for 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 standards. Over its six-year history, it has worked with some of the largest consumer companies in the world and has developed competitive 1st-silicon-right solutions for emerging markets like automotive and industrial Ethernet. OmniPHY interface IP and communication technology along with NXP’s automotive portfolio will form a “one-stop shop” for automotive Ethernet. The companies’ technology synergies will center on 1.25-28Gbps PHY designs and 10-, 100- and 1000BASE-T1 Ethernet in advanced processes.

“We are very excited to join NXP – a leader in automotive electronics, for a front-row seat to the autonomous driving revolution, one that will deliver profound change to the way people live,” said Ritesh Saraf, CEO of OmniPHY. “The combination of our teams and technology will accelerate and advance the delivery of automotive Ethernet solutions providing our customers with high quality and world-class automotive Ethernet innovation.”

Recent NXP Ethernet Announcements

NXP Expands Automotive Ethernet Portfolio with new Gigabit Switch and Dual Port PHY

More Information

NXP Networking Innovation

Notes

1 Source: Strategy Analytics 2017

About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has over 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.26 billion in 2017. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2018 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:      

Americas / EuropeGreater China / AsiaJapan
Jason DealMing YueKiyomi Masuda (増田 清美)
Tel: +44 7715228414Tel: +86 21-2205 2690Tel: +81-70-3627-6472
Email: jason.deal@nxp.comEmail: ming.yue@nxp.com Email: kiyomi.masuda@nxp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f18939a-b18b-42a1-82f3-76072598caa8

NXPJPEGLOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
