NXP Embraces Open 5G Networks, Joins O-RAN Alliance

02/26/2019 | 01:46am EST

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), today announced it has joined the O-RAN Alliance, an organization that promotes radio access networks built on virtualized network elements, white-box hardware and standardized interfaces. The alliance’s emphasis on network intelligence, openness, interoperability, autonomy and a RAN-based ecosystem meshes with NXP’s 5G product roadmap, strategic partnerships and vision. By joining the alliance, NXP embraces the opportunity to significantly expand the 5G infrastructure choices available to mobile network operators globally.

NXP is aligning with the O-RAN Alliance’s vision of open interfaces. Openess enables broad-based innovation in the wireless networking industry, helps to build a competitive ecosystem to meet the growing demand for mobile data, and creates the right environment to tap the new revenue streams presented by innovative high-bandwidth services.

“NXP brings the O-RAN Alliance wireless networking expertise developed over 30 years of industry leadership,” said Noy Kucuk, vice president product management, Digital Networking, NXP. “Our Layerscape® family of high-performance Arm®-based communications processing platforms offer an excellent fit for high-performance, software-defined networking requirements of 5G.”

“The advent of 5G will drive massive changes in the way data is processed and transported across the infrastructure,” said Mohamed Awad, vice president of Marketing, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. “The work of the O-RAN Alliance will help fuel innovation built upon solutions like NXP’s Arm®-based Layerscape platforms.”

NXP and ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited) are collaborating to create an end-to-end 5G RAN demo utilizing LX2160 communications processors. ASTRI’s proven expertise in communication systems, wireless technologies, baseband algorithms, reference designs and embedded L1/L2/L3 system integration makes them a natural collaborator with NXP for this demonstration platform. 

“An already thriving ecosystem of innovative new products will form the underpinnings of the multi-vendor, interoperable, autonomous radio access network,” said Dr. Justin Chuang, vice president, Next Generation Network, ASTRI. “Envisioned by many in the past, it is now a reality – enabled by the global industry-wide vision, open communities as well as the leadership of O-RAN Alliance. ASTRI is pleased to continue its long standing collaboration with NXP to help advance the ecosystem.”

ASTRI will be demonstrating the NXP-based CU/DU development platform at MWC 2019, Hall 5 Stand 5G70.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has over 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.26 billion in 2017. Find out more at www.nxp.com

NXP, the NXP logo, and Layerscape are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. Arm is a trademark or registered trademark of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere. The related technology may be protected by any or all of patents copyrights, designs and trade secrets. All rights reserved. © 2019 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:

NXP

Europe / U.S.
Jason Deal
Tel: +44 7715228414
Email: jason.deal@nxp.com

Greater China / Asia
Ming Yue
Tel: +86 21-2205 2690
Email: ming.yue@nxp.com

Japan
Kiyomi Masuda (増田 清美)
Tel: +81-70-3627-6472
Email: kiyomi.masuda@nxp.com

Korea
J.S. Yoo
Tel: +82 2 6096 1611
Email: j.s.yoo@nxp.com

NXPJPEGLOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
