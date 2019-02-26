NXP Embraces Open 5G Networks, Joins O-RAN Alliance

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), today announced it has joined the O-RAN Alliance, an organization that promotes radio access networks built on virtualized network elements, white-box hardware and standardized interfaces. The alliance’s emphasis on network intelligence, openness, interoperability, autonomy and a RAN-based ecosystem meshes with NXP’s 5G product roadmap, strategic partnerships and vision. By joining the alliance, NXP embraces the opportunity to significantly expand the 5G infrastructure choices available to mobile network operators globally.



NXP is aligning with the O-RAN Alliance’s vision of open interfaces. Openess enables broad-based innovation in the wireless networking industry, helps to build a competitive ecosystem to meet the growing demand for mobile data, and creates the right environment to tap the new revenue streams presented by innovative high-bandwidth services.

“NXP brings the O-RAN Alliance wireless networking expertise developed over 30 years of industry leadership,” said Noy Kucuk, vice president product management, Digital Networking, NXP. “Our Layerscape® family of high-performance Arm®-based communications processing platforms offer an excellent fit for high-performance, software-defined networking requirements of 5G.”

“The advent of 5G will drive massive changes in the way data is processed and transported across the infrastructure,” said Mohamed Awad, vice president of Marketing, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. “The work of the O-RAN Alliance will help fuel innovation built upon solutions like NXP’s Arm®-based Layerscape platforms.”

NXP and ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited) are collaborating to create an end-to-end 5G RAN demo utilizing LX2160 communications processors. ASTRI’s proven expertise in communication systems, wireless technologies, baseband algorithms, reference designs and embedded L1/L2/L3 system integration makes them a natural collaborator with NXP for this demonstration platform.

“An already thriving ecosystem of innovative new products will form the underpinnings of the multi-vendor, interoperable, autonomous radio access network,” said Dr. Justin Chuang, vice president, Next Generation Network, ASTRI. “Envisioned by many in the past, it is now a reality – enabled by the global industry-wide vision, open communities as well as the leadership of O-RAN Alliance. ASTRI is pleased to continue its long standing collaboration with NXP to help advance the ecosystem.”

ASTRI will be demonstrating the NXP-based CU/DU development platform at MWC 2019, Hall 5 Stand 5G70.

