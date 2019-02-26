NXP Enables Service-Oriented Gateways for Automakers to Unlock Value of Connected Vehicle Data

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Embedded World 2019) – NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), the world’s largest supplier of automotive semiconductors1, today announced a vehicle network processing chipset solution for high-performance service-oriented gateways, which enables automakers to unlock the value of connected vehicle data and offer new services. The MPC-LS chipset solution combines the proven NXP automotive MPC5748G microcontroller and enterprise networking LS1043A communications processor to offer the high levels of performance and networking required for service-oriented gateways. For development, evaluation and demonstrations, the chipset solution is supported by an evaluation board, enablement software and a growing ecosystem.



Vehicle data-driven services such as usage-based insurance, predictive maintenance and over-the-air upgradeable vehicles are projected to reach up to $750 billion in revenue by 20302. These services and the information derived from connected vehicles are poised to transform the automotive industry with new revenue opportunities, improved user experiences, safety and security enhancements and cost reductions. To enable these new opportunities, centrally located service-oriented gateways must securely process and route massive amounts of data across the vehicle, which requires a vehicle network processing solution to meet the demand.

NXP helps automakers, suppliers and emerging global entrants develop new vehicle networking platforms of the future today. The production-ready MPC-LS vehicle network processing chipset uniquely brings together real-time and applications processing, along with automotive and enterprise networking technologies.

Key features include:

High-performance quad-core, 64-bit Arm® processors for services and edge analytics

One 10 Gigabit and five Gigabit Ethernet interfaces for high-bandwidth networking

Ethernet packet acceleration offloads processors to provide valued services

Real-time processing of vehicle data from CAN FD, LIN and FlexRay™ networks

Hardware security for trusted boot, cryptography and secure key management

A connected vehicle can generate terabytes of data daily from sensors, vehicle usage, and driver and passenger behaviors. A service-oriented gateway has the performance to conserve wireless network bandwidth by converting raw data into actionable information that can be sent to the cloud for additional analysis and storage with reduced cost.

“The powerful combination of automotive and enterprise network processing technology provided by the MPC-LS chipset for development of vehicle gateways can enable a new era of vehicle services and edge processing,” said Jake Alamat, vice president of Automotive Connectivity and Security at NXP. “The value of the solution has been well-received by automakers and is scheduled to be deployed in volume vehicle production starting in 2020.”

AVAILABLE NOW

The automotive-qualified MPC-LS vehicle network processing chipset, comprised of the MPC5748G microcontroller and LS1043A communications processor, is available today.

An evaluation board (MPC-LS-VNP-EVB), with enablement software support for bare metal, and AUTOSAR® and Linux® operating systems to support development, evaluation, and demonstrations, is available in limited quantities. Contact your salesperson for more information.

More information is available at www.nxp.com/VNP

VEHICLE NETWORK DEMOS AT EMBEDDED WORLD 2019

Airbiquity is a partner in the growing MPC-LS ecosystem which will offer new services to carmakers. NXP will demonstrate the MPC-LS VNP Evaluation Board (EVB) integrated with Airbiquity’s OTAmaticTM over-the-air (OTA) software and data management services at embedded world 2019.

“NXP’s MPC-LS chipset enables Airbiquity’s OTAmatic™ OTA software and data management solution to offer advanced features requested by carmakers with the capacity to support future services,” said Keefe Leung, director of product management for Airbiquity, a service provider in the growing ecosystem. “The ability to run multiple concurrent edge analytics modules while providing secure OTA updates over multiple vehicle network interfaces creates new opportunities for our customers.”

