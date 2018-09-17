NXP Semiconductors : Introduces RoadLINK® V2X Evaluation Kit 2.0

RoadLINK V2X Evaluation Kit 2.0 provides foundation for on board unit development

Kit based on the NXP SAF5400 integrated single chip modem and optional SXF1800 secure element

Single Chip modem offers easier development across multiple regions including Japan, Korea and U.S.

ASIL-B features of SAF5400 support Functional Safety designs of carmakers and Tier1 suppliers.

Supports new use cases, such as truck platooning, with true dual channel MRC diversity

Copenhagen -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), has announced the RoadLINK Evaluation Kit 2.0. The kit, based on NXP's SAF5400 single chip modem and its optional SXF 1800 secure element, provides a full featured solution for the development of secure V2X on board units (OBUs). As a high-performance foundation for V2X that is applicable to markets in Japan, Korea and the U.S., the kit aims to make V2X development easier for customers at the frontier of vehicle to everything communications.

In the quest to deliver V2X capabilities to the volume automotive market, developers seek tools that allow them to expand the boundaries of V2X development into emerging application areas such as truck platooning, vehicle to infrastructure and vehicle to vulnerable road user communications. To bring these new applications to market requires development tools that reduce the complexity of on-board unit development.

The RoadLINK V2X Evaluation Kit 2.0 Includes

Integrated V2X development platform that addresses global markets based on NXP SAF5400 single chip modem and optional SXF1800 secure element

Support for antenna compensator and optional dual channel operation

Platform is open for different V2X Software stacks - Cohda Wireless V2X stack already ported

Support package for Linux and optional QNX

Integrated i.MX application processor and in-vehicle network interfaces

High performance ECDSA verification engine

Supports 760MHz band for Japan DSRC

Complete reference design available for customers as starting point for custom solutions

Dedicated compensator unit/reference design for remote second antenna support

Enablement of RF testing to test sensitivity, output power and spectral mask [Class C] testing

Multiple connectors to make interfacing easy with different MCU/AP

