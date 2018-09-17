Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NXP Semiconductors NV    NXPI   NL0009538784

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV (NXPI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

NXP Semiconductors : Introduces RoadLINK® V2X Evaluation Kit 2.0

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 06:28pm CEST
  • RoadLINK V2X Evaluation Kit 2.0 provides foundation for on board unit development
  • Kit based on the NXP SAF5400 integrated single chip modem and optional SXF1800 secure element
  • Single Chip modem offers easier development across multiple regions including Japan, Korea and U.S.
  • ASIL-B features of SAF5400 support Functional Safety designs of carmakers and Tier1 suppliers.
  • Supports new use cases, such as truck platooning, with true dual channel MRC diversity

Copenhagen -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), has announced the RoadLINK Evaluation Kit 2.0. The kit, based on NXP's SAF5400 single chip modem and its optional SXF 1800 secure element, provides a full featured solution for the development of secure V2X on board units (OBUs). As a high-performance foundation for V2X that is applicable to markets in Japan, Korea and the U.S., the kit aims to make V2X development easier for customers at the frontier of vehicle to everything communications.

In the quest to deliver V2X capabilities to the volume automotive market, developers seek tools that allow them to expand the boundaries of V2X development into emerging application areas such as truck platooning, vehicle to infrastructure and vehicle to vulnerable road user communications. To bring these new applications to market requires development tools that reduce the complexity of on-board unit development.

The RoadLINK V2X Evaluation Kit 2.0 Includes

  • Integrated V2X development platform that addresses global markets based on NXP SAF5400 single chip modem and optional SXF1800 secure element
  • Support for antenna compensator and optional dual channel operation
  • Platform is open for different V2X Software stacks - Cohda Wireless V2X stack already ported
  • Support package for Linux and optional QNX
  • Integrated i.MX application processor and in-vehicle network interfaces
  • High performance ECDSA verification engine
  • Supports 760MHz band for Japan DSRC
  • Complete reference design available for customers as starting point for custom solutions
  • Dedicated compensator unit/reference design for remote second antenna support
  • Enablement of RF testing to test sensitivity, output power and spectral mask [Class C] testing
  • Multiple connectors to make interfacing easy with different MCU/AP

NXP V2X News

NXP Launches World's First Scalable, Single-Chip Secure Vehicle-to-X Platform

About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has over 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.26 billion in 2017. Find out more at www.nxp.com

For more information, please contact:
Europe / U.S.
Jason Deal
Tel: +44 7715228414
Email: jason.deal@nxp.com

Greater China / Asia
Esther Chang
Tel: +866 2 8170 9990
Email: esther.chang@nxp.com

Japan
Kiyomi Masuda (増田 清美)
Tel: +81-70-3627-6472
Email: kiyomi.masuda@nxp.com

Disclaimer

NXP Semiconductors NV published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 16:27:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
06:28pNXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Introduces RoadLINK® V2X Evaluation Kit 2.0
PU
08:01aNXP Semiconductors and Hitachi Solutions Collaborate on Secure DSRC-based V2X..
GL
09/14TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : NXP Semiconductors and QUALCOMM
AC
09/13QUALCOMM : to Buy Back $16 Billion in Stock in Accelerated Repurchase
DJ
09/12NXP shares drop after executives outline post-Qualcomm path
RE
09/11NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Charts Post-Qualcomm Path
DJ
09/11Renesas in $6.7 billion deal for IDT to boost chips for self-driving cars
RE
09/11NXP Semiconductors Announces the Initiation of a Quarterly Dividend Program
GL
09/10NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Charts Post-Qualcomm Future -- 3rd Update
DJ
09/10NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Charts Post-Qualcomm Future -- Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:32pNXP SEMI : Gushing Cash 
08:16aBofAML steps off NXP Semi sidelines 
09/14The Sangamo Sell-Off And Amarin's Pending Trial - The Idea Guide 
09/13NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Presents at Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology Confer.. 
09/13Analyst defends STMicroelectronics after Apple event 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 430 M
EBIT 2018 2 660 M
Net income 2018 371 M
Debt 2018 2 935 M
Yield 2018 0,03%
P/E ratio 2018 51,74
P/E ratio 2019 36,74
EV / Sales 2018 3,71x
EV / Sales 2019 3,65x
Capitalization 32 095 M
Chart NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
Duration : Period :
NXP Semiconductors NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Lynn Clemmer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kurt Sievers President
Peter Leahy Bonfield Chairman
David W. Reed Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Peter Kelly CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV-20.78%32 095
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 056
INTEL CORPORATION-1.34%209 985
NVIDIA CORPORATION42.86%168 069
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.88%102 430
BROADCOM INC-8.00%101 626
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.