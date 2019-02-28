Log in
NXP Semiconductors : and IDentive Make IoT Applications More Accessible with Ultra-Low-Cost NFC Inlay

0
02/28/2019 | 12:21pm EST

New Cost-Effective, High-Performance Inlay Designed for Customer Engagement NFC Applications

Austin, Texas - February 28, 2019 - Today, NXP has announced an ultra-low-cost radio frequency identification (RFID) inlay in collaboration with Identive. Using NXP's near field communication (NFC) IC NTAG® 210µ, Identiv's Dry Inlay (25 mm diameter) has launched at a price of $0.05 a tag for a minimum order of 20Ku. Compatible with any Android or Apple iOS 11 and up NFC-enabled device, the inlay is ideal for enabling NFC use cases including Internet of Things (IoT) and customer engagement applications.
The Identiv Dry Inlay design (chip + antenna + epoxy glue + [PET] film) or wet (adhesive backing) inlays can be directly embedded in or converted into finished products. Ideal applications for the new inlay include the Internet of Things (IoT), NFC smart posters and billboards, libraries, event and transportation ticketing, automotive and chemical industries, logistics and supply chain, asset management, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, fast-moving consumer goods, beauty care, spirits, device authentication and counterfeit protection, electronic games, event management, wearable technology, and customer loyalty programs.
Quality, off-the-shelf connectivity at ultra-low costs
With over two billion NFC reader-enabled devices deployed globally, NXP's NFC Forum compliant NTAG® 210µ is designed to facilitate the adoption of NFC technology across markets in which contactless technology has typically been cost-prohibitive.
Availability and pricing
Identiv's NFC tags are available for purchase now in the Identiv webshop. Identiv's full RFID, NFC, and inlay portfolio can be viewed here and questions can be directed to nfc@identiv.com.
For more information about NXP's NFC IC solutions, please visit: www.nxp.com/nfc

Disclaimer

NXP Semiconductors NV published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 17:20:04 UTC
