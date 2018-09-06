NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Log in
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV (NXPI)
09/06/2018 | 11:06pm CEST

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced participation at the following upcoming event with the financial community:

  • September 13, 2018 – Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, Las Vegas

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation at www.nxp.com/investor. A webcast replay will be available within 24 hours of the presentation.

About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy, and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has over 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.26 billion in 2017. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This document includes forward-looking statements which include statements regarding NXP’s business strategy, financial condition, results of operations, and market data, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts.  By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the United States federal securities laws, NXP does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after NXP distributes this document, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors listed in NXP’s SEC filings. Copies of NXP’s SEC filings are available on NXP’s Investor Relations website, www.nxp.com/investor or from the SEC website, www.sec.gov 

For further information, please contact:

Investors:     Media:
Jeff Palmer     Jacey Zuniga 
jeff.palmer@nxp.com       jacey.zuniga@nxp.com 
+1 408 518 5411       +1 512 895 7398

NXPJPEGLOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
