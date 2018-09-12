Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NXP Semiconductors NV    NXPI   NL0009538784

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV (NXPI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NXP shares drop after executives outline post-Qualcomm path

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 12:48am CEST
A man works on a tent for NXP Semiconductors in preparation for the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - Shares of Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors fell 4.4 percent on Tuesday after executives outlined their strategy after the collapse this year of a proposed merger with Qualcomm Inc but said they did not expect to raise gross margins to the level of rivals like Intel Corp.

Chief Executive Rick Clemmer and other executives said NXP wants to retain its leading position in supplying automotive chips and grow sales by 5 percent to 7 percent a year between now and the end of 2021, which the company said is about 50 percent more than the estimated growth rate of the chip industry.

NXP also aims to boost its gross margins from the current level of about 53 percent to 55 percent by the end of 2019 and to as much as 57 percent by the end of 2021, while possibly selling off low-growth or low-margin businesses, the executives said at an investor and analyst day held in New York on Tuesday.

Those measures, along with a new 25-cent quarterly dividend and a $5 billion share repurchase program, are NXP's first major signals about its plans since its proposed $44 billion merger with Qualcomm ended in July. Qualcomm, unable to secure approval from Chinese regulators amid trade tensions between the United States and China, dropped its bid for NXP.

During the nearly two years the deal was pending, NXP did not hold quarterly conference calls with analysts and investors.

Tore Svanberg, a managing director with Stifel equity research, said it would take a long time for the company to regain momentum lost during the merger. "We also do not believe a bigger buyback and the initiation of a dividend payment is enough to restore investor confidence," Svanberg said.

Analysts have pressed the company on whether it can raise gross margins above 60 percent, like Texas Instruments Inc or Intel. But Clemmer told Reuters in a telephone interview that those margins are not necessary to meet NXP's growth and cash return goals.

Clemmer said NXP's growth opportunities in cars are immediate and tangible - such as for radar systems that help cars stay in their lane and are fast becoming standard - compared with the fully autonomous vehicles that rivals like Nvidia Corp are pursing.

"The car companies are now beginning to work with semiconductors companies (like NXP) directly. We see a lot more work with the car companies," he said.

NXP's shares closed down 4.4 percent at $89.57 on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Sonam Rai and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -2.96% 44.93 Delayed Quote.0.30%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -0.70% 272.8 Delayed Quote.41.98%
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV -4.39% 89.57 Delayed Quote.-19.99%
QUALCOMM 0.26% 72.51 Delayed Quote.12.96%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -2.10% 106.05 Delayed Quote.3.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
12:48aNXP shares drop after executives outline post-Qualcomm path
RE
09/11NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Charts Post-Qualcomm Path
DJ
09/11Renesas in $6.7 billion deal for IDT to boost chips for self-driving cars
RE
09/11NXP Semiconductors Announces the Initiation of a Quarterly Dividend Program
GL
09/10NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Charts Post-Qualcomm Future -- 3rd Update
DJ
09/10NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Charts Post-Qualcomm Future -- Update
DJ
09/10NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Charts Post-Qualcomm Future
DJ
09/10NXP's A71CH Trust Anchor Solution Delivers Secure Connections to Google Cloud..
GL
09/09NXP Reorganizes Leadership Team to Support Profitable Growth
GL
09/06NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11Buy NXP Semiconductors As The Stock Falls To $80 A Share 
09/11China Goes To The WTO (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/11WALL STREET BREAKFAST : China Requests WTO Sanctions Against U.S. 
09/11TRAPEZE ASSET MANAGEMENT Q2 2018 LET : The Quality Quandary 
09/10NXP Semiconductors declares $0.25 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 435 M
EBIT 2018 2 664 M
Net income 2018 407 M
Debt 2018 2 114 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 55,35
P/E ratio 2019 38,19
EV / Sales 2018 3,66x
EV / Sales 2019 3,66x
Capitalization 32 414 M
Chart NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
Duration : Period :
NXP Semiconductors NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Lynn Clemmer President, CEO & Executive Director
Peter Leahy Bonfield Chairman
David W. Reed Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Peter Kelly CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Johannes Peter Huth Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV-19.99%32 414
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%222 829
INTEL CORPORATION0.30%213 489
NVIDIA CORPORATION41.98%167 036
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.72%105 308
BROADCOM INC-6.34%103 867
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.