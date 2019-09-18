Log in
NXT-ID Inc    NXTD

NXT-ID INC

(NXTD)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/18 04:00:00 pm
0.45 USD   -0.07%
04:56pNxt-ID, Inc. names Vincent S. Miceli as new Chief Executive Officer
GL
08/20NXT-ID : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/16NXT-ID : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nxt-ID, Inc. names Vincent S. Miceli as new Chief Executive Officer

0
09/18/2019 | 04:56pm EDT

SEBASTIAN, Florida, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) (the “Company”), a provider of healthcare devices and services, announced today that Gino M. Pereira has resigned from his roles as Chief Executive Officer, President, director and chairman of the Company’s board of directors on September 13, 2019. The Company’s board of directors has appointed the Company’s current Chief Financial Officer, Vincent S. Miceli, as Chief Executive Officer, President and a director.

Mr. Miceli said, “I am excited to be taking over the leadership of this business. Now that we have successfully overseen the divesture of the payments business, I am looking forward to leading the Company during its next phase of development.” Continued Mr. Miceli, “I am grateful to the Board for their support and confidence while we work together to refocus the Company and its mission.”

About Nxt- ID, Inc.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. The Company has extensive experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization and sensor technologies. Through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, Nxt-ID, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through dealers/distributors and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs;  Learn more about Nxt-ID, Inc. at www.nxt-id.com. For Nxt-ID Inc. corporate information contact: info@nxt-id.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Nxt-ID, Inc.: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the Company’s ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of its technology through the patent process, as well as its ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Vincent S. Miceli
investors@nxt-id.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18,1 M
EBIT 2019 2,42 M
Net income 2019 -4,94 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,65x
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,74x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 13,4 M
Technical analysis trends NXT-ID INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,45  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gino Miguel Pereira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Orlando Chief Operating Officer & Director
Vincent S. Miceli CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Vice President
David Charles Tunnell Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
David Richard Gust Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NXT-ID INC-33.78%13
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.27%1 049 029
ORACLE CORPORATION17.10%173 854
SAP AG24.54%142 868
ADOBE INC.25.80%138 200
INTUIT36.42%69 840
