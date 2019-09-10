A Giant Bet Against Natural Gas Is Blowing Up--Update

By Ryan Dezember

A popular wager in the energy markets is backfiring.

Hedge funds and other money managers in August built up a big bet that natural gas prices would decline -- their most bearish position in the futures market in over a decade -- only to have prices shoot up 25%.

Prices usually weaken when summer subsides since there is less demand to generate electricity for air conditioners. Forecasts for a steamy September have pushed prices higher, though.

Analysts suspect that buying by speculators hoping to cover up errant bets that prices would fall are sending prices even higher than weather forecasts warrant.

Natural gas futures for October delivery closed at $2.585 per million British thermal units on Monday, up 25% from a three-year low of $2.07 that was reached on Aug. 5. In early trading, Tuesday futures climbed another 0.5% to $2.60.

"An extension of summer helps, but it's not game changing like what we're seeing going on in the market," said Jordan McNiven, an analyst with Houston investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Exports and consumption by power plants have run at or near records this summer. The glutted market has needed every bit of added demand to sop up production that notched a fresh high in May and wasn't far off another in June.

In late May, bets that gas prices would tumble began to outnumber wagers that they would rise, according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. Hedge funds and other money managers had been bullish on balance since the beginning of 2018, but they correctly forecast this summer's unseasonable price slump and short bets snowballed.

By the second week of August, natural gas prices had reached three-year lows and speculators had built up their biggest net short position since 2008, when the economic recession and advances in drilling technology sent prices on a plunge.

On Aug. 13 speculators held 367,504 contracts short, which was 235,515 more than they held in long bets that prices would rise. One contract counts for 10,000 million British thermal units, or about $26,000 worth of gas at the prevailing price.

As gas prices climbed over the last month on warmer forecasts and expectations that drillers were dialing back, speculators have reduced their short bets by about a quarter. Yet as of Sept. 3, short positions still outnumbered long bets by better than two to one, according to the CFTC data.

"The shorts get scared or beyond their risk-management parameters," Mr. McNivens said. "We're seeing a bit of the short trade unwind."

Energy trading consultants Ritterbusch & Associates told clients on Monday that the firm shifted away from bearish positioning, saying "we are currently in no rush to re-establish a negative trading bias."

A similar situation may be playing out in shares of natural gas producers.

On Monday several natural gas producers rose more than 10% as gas prices climbed 3.6%. Among the day's big gainers were Chesapeake Energy Corp. and Gulfport Energy Corp., which rose 20% and 18%, respectively. Appalachian gas producers Range Resources Corp., EQT Corp. and Antero Resources Corp. each added more than 9%.

Those companies have been among the most heavily shorted energy stocks this summer as gas prices swooned, according to data compiled by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc.

Betting on the direction of natural gas prices often means predicting the weather, which has made natural gas trading both wildly lucrative and devastating.

Summer's segue into autumn is dangerous as investors try to time the end of air-conditioning season. It was around this time of year in 2006 when Amaranth Advisors lost $5 billion on wrong-way natural gas bets and had to shut down in one of the biggest hedge fund collapses in history.

Rather than the milder weather that is expected this time of year, Commodity Weather Group LLC predicts unusual heat in the central and eastern parts of the country to close out summer, with Mid-Atlantic temperatures in the 90s and 100 degrees plus in parts of Texas.

"We'll be in this hotter-than-normal pattern for the next couple weeks," said Jason Setree, a meteorologist with the Bethesda, Md. forecaster.

Write to Ryan Dezember at ryan.dezember@wsj.com