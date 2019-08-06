Aussie Resources Min : Any LNG Changes Won't Be Retroactive

By Rob Taylor

CANBERRA, Australia - Australia's government will accelerate a review of the country's domestic gas market and consideration of a national gas reservation to help lower domestic energy prices, senior ministers said.

"This is a very important development to make sure Australian gas is in the future available for Australian users, to produce Australian jobs and help Australian households pay Australian energy bills," Australia's Resources Minister Matt Canavan said Tuesday.

Australia last year surpassed Qatar as the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, but faces a looming domestic gas shortage along the populated eastern seaboard that has sharply driven up energy prices and living costs for households.

That has prompted the government to consider intervention and controls on LNG exporters despite a A$200bn investment boom in LNG driven by demand in Asia, including a scheme to keep some gas in reserve for Australia's domestic market.

Mr Canavan said whatever the government decided following a review of LNG policies and the Australian Domestic Gas Supply Mechanism by the end of this year, the changes wouldn't be introduced retroactively. Other changes, he said, would include a review of pipeline regulation and extending the competition regulator's role in monitoring the gas market until 2025.

