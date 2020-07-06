Log in
Energy Flat As Covid Case Growth Offset By Deal Activity -- Energy Roundup

07/06/2020 | 04:38pm EDT

Shares of energy companies were more or less flat as investors balanced another large increase in U.S. coronavirus cases against a major deal in the sector.

Berkshire Hathaway on Sunday agreed to buy Dominion Energy's midstream energy business for $9.7 billion including debt, Warren Buffett's latest deal in the oil patch and his first major move of the Covid-19 era.

Natural-gas futures rose by more than 5% to a one-month high as Mr. Buffett's bet on gas pipelines was seen as an endorsement of the viability of the commodity even as states increase renewable-energy commitments.

Oil futures slipped from a four-month high but held above the psychologically significant $40-a-barrel level.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 2.43% 274050.01 Delayed Quote.-21.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.28% 43.08 Delayed Quote.-35.21%
WTI 0.58% 40.625 Delayed Quote.-34.40%
