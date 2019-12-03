Log in
Natural Gas Jumps on Colder Weather Forecasts

12/03/2019 | 03:26pm EST

By Sarah Toy

The price of natural gas rose on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations for colder weather in the coming weeks that could boost demand for the fuel.

Natural-gas futures jumped 4.8% to $2.44 per million British thermal units after some climate models predicted a sweep of cold weather across the Midwest and eastern two-thirds of the U.S. within the next two weeks.

The boost comes after the price of natural gas slid nearly 16% last week -- its largest weekly decline in more than a decade -- weighed down by ample supply levels and milder-than-expected weather.

However, some analysts aren't convinced the advances will last. "We are not yet seeing any below-normal [temperature] expectations and in the absence of such forecasts, additional price gains will likely prove limited," wrote analysts at Ritterbusch and Associates in a Tuesday note.

Hedge funds and other speculative investors have been betting against natural-gas futures for months. During the week ended Nov. 26, wagers by hedge funds and other speculative investors that prices would fall outnumbered bets that prices would rise by 182,761 contracts. Some investors are expecting natural-gas prices to drop to multiyear lows by winter's end, barring severe cold that would significantly boost demand.

Elsewhere in commodities, oil prices fell slightly before edging up after President Trump suggested a trade war with China could continue well into next year, injecting fresh uncertainty over the future of a "phase-one" trade deal between the world's two largest economies. The president said he didn't have a deadline for an agreement and signaled he favored waiting until after the election to conclude a deal.

U.S. crude futures rose 0.3% to $56.10 a barrel, while Brent, the global gauge of prices, advanced 0.2% to $60.82 a barrel.

Write to Sarah Toy at sarah.toy@wsj.com

