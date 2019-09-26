Log in
Natural-Gas Prices Slide After Storage Data

09/26/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

By Sarah Toy

Natural-gas prices fell Thursday after government data showed U.S. stockpiles rose more than analysts' expectations.

Natural-gas futures for November delivery lost 3.8% to $2.42 per million British thermal units after the Energy Information Administration, or EIA, reported that natural-gas inventories last week surged by 102 billion cubic feet, compared with the 89 billion cubic feet that analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted.

"We had thought the number would be smaller because a lot of the country has been experiencing unusual, late-season heat," said Kent Bayazitoglu, director of market analytics at Gelber & Associates. Natural-gas demand tends to rise when more people use their air conditioners in the summer and heaters in the winter.

Some of that demand may have been tempered by milder weather in the Northeast, he said. The rise in inventory also comes amid strong gas production, he said, and some power generators switched to coal after natural-gas prices shot up earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, oil prices were down Thursday, putting them on track for a third straight session of declines.

U.S. crude futures declined 0.9% to $56.00 a barrel, while Brent crude, the global gauge of prices, fell 0.3% to $61.22 a barrel.

Prices spiked last week after attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities sparked fears of a supply shortage. But record U.S. production and Saudi officials' promises to soon have exports back to normal have helped allay those concerns.

On Wednesday, the EIA said crude stockpiles rose 2.4 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a 200,000-barrel decline. U.S. oil production rose back to a record 12.5 million barrels per day, illustrating the shale industry's ability to produce plenty of oil.

Uncertainty over the political climate in Washington and U.S.-China trade talks have added to oversupply concerns. Prices fell Tuesday and Wednesday after Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representatives would move forward with an impeachment effort and analysts wondered whether the U.S. and China would be able to reach an agreement on tariffs.

Elsewhere in commodities, most-active gold futures were up less than 0.1% to $1,513.10 a troy ounce, stabilizing after Wednesday's sharp drop.

Write to Sarah Toy at sarah.toy@wsj.com

