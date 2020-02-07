Log in
NYMEX Henry-hub gas       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
Oil Ends Lower for 5th Straight Week -- Market Talk

02/07/2020 | 03:07pm EST

14:51 ET - US benchmark oil prices end the session down 1.2% at $50.32/bbl for a 2.4% decline this week, which marks a fifth straight weekly fall. Concerns that the deadly coronavirus is weakening demand for oil in China, the world's largest oil importer, are driving the decline in crude prices. But just how much demand is falling remains uncertain, with estimates ranging from a couple hundred thousand barrels a day to more than 3M bpd. OPEC and other major oil producers including Russia are expected to announce additional production cuts of some 600k bpd to offset the weaker global demand, but hopes for a deal this week were dashed when Russia said it's undecided. (dan.molinski@wsj.com)

