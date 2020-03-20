Oil Prices Post Largest Weekly Decline in Years -- Update

By Sarah Toy

U.S. crude prices posted their largest weekly percentage decline in 29 years, with Saudi Arabia and Russia locked in a price war while the coronavirus wreaks havoc on oil demand around the world.

U.S. crude ended Friday down 10.7% at $22.53 a barrel. It closed the week with a massive 29% slide, its biggest one-week percentage decline since January 1991. Brent, the global gauge of prices, dropped 20% for the week to $26.98 a barrel.

The moves extended a week of wild swings for oil. U.S. crude slid below $30 a barrel on Monday, continuing the previous week's rout after Saudi Arabia said it would ramp up output and slash prices. On Wednesday, U.S. crude futures plunged to their lowest level in 18 years before notching their largest one-day percentage gain on record on Thursday.

Some think the swings could mean prices have bottomed out, at least for now.

"We now expect some wide swinging choppy trade going forward rather than the one way ride south seen during the past couple of weeks," analysts at Ritterbusch & Associates wrote in a Friday note.

U.S. crude prices are down 63% for the year, while Brent has fallen 59%, leaving investors, U.S. government officials and regulators weighing what might stem the tide and help producers weather the energy sector's latest storm.

Demand for crude has cratered due to the coronavirus, which has pummeled everything from global manufacturing activity to travel. Even though gasoline prices have fallen, consumers trapped at home are in little position to take advantage.

Texas regulators are considering curtailing oil production in the state, something they haven't done in decades. The Trump administration is considering intervening in the Saudi-Russian price war, including a potential diplomatic push to get the Saudis to cut oil production and threats of sanctions on Russia.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Energy formally requested to buy up to 30 million barrels for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to soften the blow of low oil prices on domestic producers.

Elsewhere in energy markets, natural-gas futures pared their Thursday gains, falling 3% to $1.604 per million British thermal units. Natural-gas futures fell to their lowest levels since 1995 on Wednesday, weighed down by a reduction of foreign demand for U.S. industrial exports such as liquefied natural gas and an expected drop in power generation and demand as businesses close.

