10:44 ET - US benchmark oil prices that began the day notching healthy gains are now 0.5% lower as a result of a sudden spike in the dollar. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC they've ruled out any sort of currency intervention, and those remarks pushed the WSJ Dollar index 0.2% higher. Oil is bought and sold in US currency, so it and other commodities often move inversely to sudden moves in the dollar. WTI was recently 0.4% lower at $55.82/bbl. (dan.molinski@wsj.com)