Oil's Volatile Stretch Continues Ahead of OPEC Decision

By Amrith Ramkumar

Oil prices rose near their highest level in two months on Wednesday, extending a recent stretch of volatility as analysts await an OPEC decision about the cartel's supply cuts.

U.S. crude surged 4.2% to $58.43 a barrel, putting prices near their highest level since late September and erasing a Friday selloff. Worries that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies might not cut output as much as expected drove prices down more than 5% that day. But recent signals that Iraq and other members support even deeper cuts than those currently in place have fueled the rebound.

Brent crude, the global gauge of oil prices, advanced 3.6% to $63 a barrel Wednesday.

The oil body led by Saudi Arabia is set to meet Thursday and Friday in Vienna to debate whether to extend a pact to curb production by 1.2 million barrels a day beyond the agreed end of March 2020. Ahead of the meeting, Iraq's oil minister, Thamir Ghadhban, told reporters that Iraq and other countries would support deepening production cuts by 400,000 barrels to 1.6 million barrels a day, an encouraging sign to those worried that supply will exceed demand and hurt oil prices next year.

Still, some analysts are waiting to see the group's official decision and whether there is dissent from OPEC allies such as Russia about the supply curbs. The meeting comes with new output from smaller producers such as Norway, Brazil and Guyana expected to add crude to global markets in 2020 and with the U.S. continuing to churn out record amounts of supply.

Also boosting oil prices Wednesday: a Bloomberg News report that U.S. negotiators expect an initial trade accord with China to be completed before Dec. 15. A deal is viewed as vital to support a slowing world economy, helping to increase fuel consumption around the globe.

The positive trade news also supported stocks and industrial metals such as copper that are sensitive to global growth. Most-active copper futures rose 1.4% to $2.6590 a pound.

Worries that slowing trade will limit oil demand and result in a supply glut have kept crude prices well below peaks hit in early April.

Still, some analysts think OPEC cuts and slower U.S. production growth in the future could keep prices in their current range, a sweet spot they say is high enough for suppliers to make money without raising gasoline costs for consumers.

U.S. government data showing inventories fell sharply during the week ended Nov. 29 also boosted oil, easing some worries about excess supply. Stockpiles fell 4.9 million barrels last week, the figures from the Energy Information Administration showed, the first such decline since mid-October.

Elsewhere in commodities Wednesday, natural-gas futures fell 1.7% to $2.399 a million British thermal units, paring some of their weekly advance ahead of inventory figures slated for Thursday. Worries about excess supply have also tamped down prices of the heating fuel.

