NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
Summary 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Falling in DOE Data

09/11/2018 | 07:25pm CEST

By Dan Molinski

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to decline in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 11 analysts and traders surveyed showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have fallen by 1.6 million barrels, on average, in the week ended Sept. 7.

Nine of the 11 analysts expect oil stockpiles to fall, with the forecasts ranging from an increase of 1.5 million barrels to a decrease of 4.6 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 400,000 barrels on average, according to analysts. Estimates range from an increase of 2.4 million barrels to a decrease of 2 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to rise by 1.1 million barrels. Forecasts range from a build of 3.1 million barrels to a draw of 3.1 million.

Refinery use is seen falling 0.6% to 96.0% of capacity. The forecasts range from a 1 percentage-point increase to a 1.5 percentage-point decrease. One analyst didn't provide a forecast for refinery use. 

 
                                                       Refinery 
                     Crude   Gasoline    Distillates     Use 
Again Capital        -0.8       2.4          3.1        -0.4 
Citi Futures         -3         1            1.5        -1 
Commodity Research 
 Group               -1.1      -0.1         -0.1        -0.8 
Confluence 
 Investment 
 Management           1.5      -0.5          2          -0.5 
Energy Management 
 Institute           -3.1       1.5          1.5        -0.8 
Spartan Capital 
 Securities          -1         0.2         -3.1         n/a 
Mizuho               -2.5       1.5          0.5        -0.6 
Price Futures 
 Group               -3        -2            2           1 
Ritterbusch and 
 Associates           1.5       1.5          2.0        -0.5 
Schneider Electric   -4.6      -1.8          1.2        -0.5 
Tradition Energy     -2         0.5          1.5        -1.5 
 
AVERAGE              -1.6       0.4          1.1        -0.6

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
WTI 2.86% 69.5 Delayed Quote.13.30%
