U.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Rising in DOE Data -- Update

10/02/2018 | 11:04pm CEST

(Adds API data) 

 
   By Dan Molinski

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to increase in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 12 analysts and traders surveyed showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have risen by 1.3 million barrels, on average, in the week ended Sept. 28.

Nine of the 12 analysts expect oil stockpiles to rise, with the forecasts ranging from an increase of 3.4 million barrels to a decrease of 2.5 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 800,000 barrels on average, according to analysts. Estimates range from an increase of 2.4 million barrels to a decrease of 2 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to fall by 1.3 million barrels. Forecasts range from a build of 700,000 barrels to a draw of 2.5 million.

Refinery use is seen falling 0.3 percentage point, to 90.1% of capacity. The forecasts range from a 1.5 percentage-point increase to a 1.4 percentage-point decrease. Two analysts didn't provide a forecast for refinery use.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Tuesday its data for the week showed a 907,000-barrel increase in crude supplies, a 1.7 million-barrel decline in gasoline stocks and a 1.2 million-barrel decrease in distillate inventories, according to a market participant.

Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use 

   Again Capital                    1.9   2.4      0.7         0.6 
   Citi Futures                     2.5   1.5     -1.5        -0.5 
   Commodity Research Group         3.4   1.4     -0.8        -0.3 
   Confluence Investment Management 1.5    1      -0.5        -1 
   Energy Management Institute      2.7    1      -1.7        -0.6 
   Excel Futures                    2.1   1.6     -2           0.4 
   Spartan Capital Securities       -1   -0.5     -1.8         n/a 
   IAF Advisors                     -2.5   0      -2.5         n/a 
   Mizuho                           0.5    1      -1          -1.4 
   Price Futures Group              3     -2      -2          -0.5 
   Schneider Electric               -0.5  1.1     -1.5          -1 
   Tradition Energy                 1.5   1.5      -1           1.5 
   AVERAGE                          1.3   0.8     -1.3         -0.3

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

WTI -0.57% 75.04 Delayed Quote.22.27%
