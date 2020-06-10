WTI Oil Hits 3-Month-High on Fed Support -- Market Talk

14:44 ET - US oil prices stage a late rally to end 1.7% higher at $39.60/bbl, the highest closing price since March 6 as bullish investors emerged after the Fed said it wasn't planning on any interest rate increases through 2022 as it continues to support a coronavirus-battered US economy. WTI oil prices had dropped below $38/bbl earlier in the session after a bearish, weekly EIA report that showed US oil inventories surge by 5.7M bbls to a record-high 538M bbls. But analysts shrugged off worries about that glut even before the Fed announcement, and instead oil investors are banking on data that shows demand appears to be slowly but surely recovering from coronavirus lockdowns. (dan.molinski@wsj.com)