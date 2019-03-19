Nymox Announces Appointment of Mark Staples PhD as Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) 

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) is pleased to announce that Mark Staples PhD has joined Nymox as Vice President for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC). Dr Staples is an expert in the field of biopharmaceutical CMC and will be Nymox's VP in charge of these activities.



During his career Dr Staples has led innovative pharmaceutical development teams, supervised successful CMC modules of regulatory filings for drugs and biologics, managed technology transfer to production facilities, and functioned in upper management in a variety of senior positions. Dr Staples held senior positions with highly successful biopharmaceutical companies such as Biogen and other well-known corporations. He has extensive business knowledge and experience in manufacturing, project management, and regulatory matters in the biopharmaceutical sector. Marquis Who's Who, presented Dr Staples with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Dr Staples earned his PhD in Chemistry from the University of Kansas, and did post-doctoral work at Harvard Medical School.

Dr Paul Averback, CEO of Nymox, said, "The Nymox Board and Management are pleased to welcome Dr Staples to the team as VP heading our chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC) activities. Mark is a distinguished expert in the field and has managed many major projects in his career, including CMC modules of highly important drug approvals. Dr Staples held senior CMC positions for many years at Biogen and other well-known companies, and he has an enviable record of well-known major project successes. Mark's depth of knowledge and experience with all aspects of the business will bring considerable added value to the activities of Nymox and will greatly benefit and strengthen our organization."

Nymox recently announced the publication of an important peer review article entitled "Efficacy and Safety of Fexapotide Triflutate in Outpatient Medical Treatment of Male Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms Associated with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia", authored by Neal Shore MD, Ronald Tutrone MD, and Claus Roehrborn MD, in Therapeutic Advances in Urology 219, 11, 1-16. The report reviews Fexapotide Triflutate which is Nymox's first-in-class new molecular approach to managing BPH symptoms.

According to the article, “For many men suffering from BPH, there remains an unmet need for office- based treatments for BPH that are effective and that have fewer side effects and better safety profiles than existing approved molecular and surgical treatments. Large long-term prospective randomized US studies of FT have shown statistically significant long-term improvement in BPH symptoms and objective outcomes including significant reduction in both spontaneous acute urinary retention as well as the subsequent incidence of BPH surgery. Based on a total of >1700 patient treatments including FT and placebo in US trials to date since 2002, FT has been shown to be well tolerated with an excellent safety profile. FT is a well-tolerated and efficacious clinic-based treatment for BPH involving an intraprostatic injection that requires only a few minutes to administer, with no catheter nor anesthesia requirements. FT injection represents a novel, first-in-class BPH treatment modality”.

The Company will host a shareholder teleconference on March 25 to update current progress in business and regulatory submission activities.

