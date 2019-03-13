Log in
Nymox Announces Appointment of Russell Thomson Ph.D. as Director of Quality and EU Qualified Person for Company's Manufacturing Operations

0
03/13/2019 | 09:31am EDT

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) is pleased to announce the new appointment of Russell I. Thomson PhD, FRSC, as the Company's Director of Quality and EU Qualified Person, for all of Nymox's Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls Operations.  Dr Thomson is an authority in the field of Quality Assurance and Control in the Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industries.

Dr. Thomson is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (UK), a Chartered Chemist and Chairman of the Royal Society of Chemistry Qualified Persons Assessors Panel.  He has worked in the pharmaceutical industry in positions including Head of Quality and Director of QA and Regulatory Affairs, and as Consultant Qualified Person at numerous large and small drug manufacturing facilities in the EU and the US for over 20 years.  Dr. Thomson was a Chartered Scientist with The Science Council (UK) from 2004-2010 and Corporate Member of the South African Chemical Institute from 1980-1999. He received his PhD in Chemistry from the University of South Africa.

Dr. Paul Averback, CEO of Nymox, said, "Nymox has had the significant benefit of Dr. Thomson's expertise and extensive auditing activities of the Company's manufacturing related activities during the past 8 years as Qualified Person in the EU. We are extremely fortunate at this important stage in the development of our first in class compound Fexapotide Triflutate to have Dr. Thomson now join Nymox as Director of Quality and EU Qualified Person, and he is now the Senior Director of our staff involved in the important work of Quality Control and Quality Assurance for Nymox's manufacturing activities in the U.S. and in the EU. Russell is an authority on implementation of Quality Assurance for Manufacturing in this sector, and brings to our organization his vast knowledge and practical experience."

Nymox recently announced the publication of an important peer review article entitled "Efficacy and Safety of Fexapotide Triflutate in Outpatient Medical Treatment of Male Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms Associated with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia", authored by Neal Shore MD, Ronald Tutrone MD, and Claus Roehrborn MD, in Therapeutic Advances in Urology 219, 11, 1-16.  The report reviews the progress in the development of Fexapotide Triflutate which is Nymox's first-in-class new molecular approach to managing BPH symptoms.

The Company will host a shareholder teleconference on March 25 to update current progress in business and regulatory submission activities.

For more information please contact info@nymox.com or 800-936-9669.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Nymox, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the need for new options to treat BPH and prostate cancer, the potential of Fexapotide to treat BPH and prostate cancer and the estimated timing of further developments for Fexapotide. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development program, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including the regulatory approval process, the timing of Nymox's regulatory filings, Nymox's substantial dependence on Fexapotide, Nymox's commercialization plans and efforts and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Fexapotide. Nymox undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Nymox in general, see Nymox's current and future reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, and its Quarterly Reports.

For Further Information Contact:
Erik Danielsen
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation
1-800-93NYMOX
www.nymox.com

nymox.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
