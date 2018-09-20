Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Nyrstar    NYR   BE0974294267

NYRSTAR (NYR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Nyrstar: Adverse market conditions to impact Nyrstar's Q3 2018 earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Regulated Information - Inside Information

20 September 2018 at 18:00 CEST

Nyrstar NV ("Nyrstar" or the "Company") announces today that a preliminary review of the draft unaudited management financial information of the Company indicates that, on the basis of current market conditions, the Company is likely to record an Underlying EBITDA result for H2 2018 which is materially below that achieved in H1 2018. The Company's Q3 2018 earnings have to date been negatively impacted by external market conditions, primarily zinc prices, compounded by historically low zinc treatment charges. The current zinc price has fallen by approximately 25% compared to the H1 2018 average of USD 3,268 per tonne.

Full year 2018 guidance for production and capex remains unchanged and, on the basis of current market conditions, the Company reiterates its guidance for positive full year 2018 Free Cash Flow. The Company's main working capital facilities are committed and support a strong liquidity pool which is expected to be in the range of EUR 620 to 650 million at the end of this month.

The outlook for the Company in 2019 will benefit from the ongoing ramp-up of the Port Pirie Redevelopment, the ramp-up of the Myra Falls mine, which achieved first concentrate production this quarter and is expected to make its first concentrate shipment in Q4 2018, and the hedge of 166kt of zinc for Nyrstar's mining operations that has been put in place at a price of approximately USD 3,000 per tonne. Spot zinc treatment charges, driven by the zinc concentrate market becoming better supplied, have increased notably in China over the past two quarters. This is expected to result in higher realised treatment charges for the Company in 2019 compared to 2018.

Nyrstar releases its Second 2018 Interim Management Statement at 7:00am Central European time, on Tuesday 30 October 2018.

About Nyrstar
Nyrstar is a global multi-metals business, with a market leading position in zinc and lead, and growing positions in other base and precious metals, which are essential resources that are fuelling the rapid urbanisation and industrialisation of our changing world. Nyrstar has mining, smelting and other operations located in Europe, the Americas and Australia and employs approximately 4,100 people. Nyrstar is incorporated in Belgium and has its corporate office in Switzerland. Nyrstar is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.com.

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms Head of Investor Relations T: +41 44 745 8157 M: +41 79 722 2152 anthony.simms@nyrstar.com
Franziska Morroni Head of Communications T: +41 44 745 8295 M: +41 79 719 2342 franziska.morroni@nyrstar.com

The full press release can be downloaded from the following link:




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nyrstar via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NYRSTAR
06:01pNYRSTAR : Adverse market conditions to impact Nyrstar's Q3 2018 earnings
GL
08/06IRONBARK ZINC : Director Appointment and Resignation
AQ
08/01NYRSTAR : delivers positive Funds From Operations in H1 2018
GL
08/01NYRSTAR : Half-year results
CO
08/01NYRSTAR : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/31NYRSTAR : Ironbark Zinc appoints Nyrstar nominee Maciej Sciazko to its board
AQ
07/10NYRSTAR : Announces 2018 Half Year Reporting Date and Webcast
GL
06/30NYRSTAR : Half-year report
CO
06/28NYRSTAR : Solarcentury and PowerField partner on Netherlands largest solar plant
AQ
06/15NYRSTAR : Publication of a transparency notification
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Nyrstar NV ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Nyrstar NV reports 1H results 
05/09Robust Metals Outlook With Higher Discretionary Spending On Growth 
05/06Nyrstar's (NYRSF) CEO Hilmar Rode on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
05/04Nyrstar NV 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 743 M
EBIT 2018 128 M
Net income 2018 -23,0 M
Debt 2018 1 145 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,34
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 494 M
Chart NYRSTAR
Duration : Period :
Nyrstar Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NYRSTAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,26 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hilmar Rode Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martyn Konig Chairman
Michel Abaza Chief Financial Officer
Frank Rittner Chief Technology Officer
Carole Cable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NYRSTAR-32.95%578
BHP BILLITON PLC5.01%119 502
BHP BILLITON LIMITED9.57%119 502
RIO TINTO-5.57%86 062
RIO TINTO LIMITED-0.54%86 062
ANGLO AMERICAN6.85%30 577
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.