Nyrstar : Announces Second 2018 Interim Management Statement Reporting Date and Webcast

Regulated Information

16 October 2018 at 19.00 CEST

Nyrstar plans to release its Second 2018 Interim Management Statement at 7:00am Central European time, on Tuesday 30 October 2018.

Nyrstar management will host a conference call with the investment community on 30 October 2018 at 9:00am Central European Summer time.

The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed through webcast link

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3i393v6o

The webcast will also be available in archive. The call can also be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:

Country Toll Number UK +44 (0)330 336 9128 Belgium +32 (0)2 404 0659 France +33 (0)1 76 77 22 89 Germany +49 (0)69 2222 13420 Netherlands +31 (0) 20 703 8211 Switzerland +41 (0)44 580 7206 USA +1 929-477-0324 Canada +1 647 484 0477 Australia +61 (0)2 9193 3724

If your country is not listed above please dial the international number: +44 (0)330 336 9128.

1. Please dial in 5 minutes prior to the call

2. Ask for the Nyrstar call (confirmation code 2679510), advise your name and company name

3. You will then be placed on hold until the conference starts

About Nyrstar

Nyrstar is a global multi-metals business, with a market leading position in zinc and lead, and growing positions in other base and precious metals, which are essential resources that are fuelling the rapid urbanisation and industrialisation of our changing world. Nyrstar has mining, smelting, and other operations located in Europe, the Americas and Australia and employs approximately 4,100 people. Nyrstar is incorporated in Belgium and has its corporate office in Switzerland. Nyrstar is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.com

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of Investor Relations T: +41 44 745 8157 M: +41 79 722 2152 anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

Franziska Morroni - Head of Corporate Communications T: +41 44 745 8295 M: +41 79 719 2342 franziska.morroni@nyrstar.com

