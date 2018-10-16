Log in
NYRSTAR (NYR)
Nyrstar : Announces Second 2018 Interim Management Statement Reporting Date and Webcast

10/16/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Regulated Information

16 October 2018 at 19.00 CEST

Nyrstar plans to release its Second 2018 Interim Management Statement at 7:00am Central European time, on Tuesday 30 October 2018.

Nyrstar management will host a conference call with the investment community on 30 October 2018 at 9:00am Central European Summer time.

The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed through webcast link
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3i393v6o

The webcast will also be available in archive. The call can also be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:

Country Toll Number
UK +44 (0)330 336 9128
Belgium +32 (0)2 404 0659
France +33 (0)1 76 77 22 89
Germany +49 (0)69 2222 13420
Netherlands +31 (0) 20 703 8211
Switzerland +41 (0)44 580 7206
USA +1 929-477-0324
Canada +1 647 484 0477
Australia +61 (0)2 9193 3724

If your country is not listed above please dial the international number: +44 (0)330 336 9128.

1.         Please dial in 5 minutes prior to the call
2.         Ask for the Nyrstar call (confirmation code 2679510), advise your name and company name
3.         You will then be placed on hold until the conference starts

About Nyrstar

Nyrstar is a global multi-metals business, with a market leading position in zinc and lead, and growing positions in other base and precious metals, which are essential resources that are fuelling the rapid urbanisation and industrialisation of our changing world. Nyrstar has mining, smelting, and other operations located in Europe, the Americas and Australia and employs approximately 4,100 people. Nyrstar is incorporated in Belgium and has its corporate office in Switzerland. Nyrstar is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.com

For further information contact:                                       

Anthony Simms -   Head of Investor Relations   T: +41 44 745 8157   M: +41 79 722 2152   anthony.simms@nyrstar.com
Franziska Morroni  -  Head of  Corporate Communications T: +41 44 745 8295  M: +41 79 719 2342 franziska.morroni@nyrstar.com

The full press release can be downloaded from the following link:




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nyrstar via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 601 M
EBIT 2018 82,4 M
Net income 2018 -40,7 M
Debt 2018 1 184 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 2,97
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 237 M
Chart NYRSTAR
Duration : Period :
Nyrstar Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NYRSTAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,24 €
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hilmar Rode Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martyn Konig Chairman
Michel Abaza Chief Financial Officer
Frank Rittner Chief Technology Officer
Carole Cable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NYRSTAR-67.87%274
BHP BILLITON PLC4.29%120 318
BHP BILLITON LIMITED12.75%120 318
RIO TINTO-5.21%86 359
RIO TINTO LIMITED2.23%86 359
ANGLO AMERICAN9.76%31 428
