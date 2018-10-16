Nyrstar : Announces Second 2018 Interim Management Statement Reporting Date and Webcast

Regulated Information
16 October 2018 at 19.00 CEST
Nyrstar plans to release its Second 2018 Interim Management Statement at 7:00am Central European time, on Tuesday 30 October 2018.
Nyrstar management will host a conference call with the investment community on 30 October 2018 at 9:00am Central European Summer time.
The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed through webcast link
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3i393v6o
The webcast will also be available in archive. The call can also be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:
| Country
| Toll Number
| UK
| +44 (0)330 336 9128
| Belgium
| +32 (0)2 404 0659
| France
| +33 (0)1 76 77 22 89
| Germany
| +49 (0)69 2222 13420
| Netherlands
| +31 (0) 20 703 8211
| Switzerland
| +41 (0)44 580 7206
| USA
| +1 929-477-0324
| Canada
| +1 647 484 0477
| Australia
| +61 (0)2 9193 3724
If your country is not listed above please dial the international number: +44 (0)330 336 9128.
1. Please dial in 5 minutes prior to the call
2. Ask for the Nyrstar call (confirmation code 2679510), advise your name and company name
3. You will then be placed on hold until the conference starts
About Nyrstar
Nyrstar is a global multi-metals business, with a market leading position in zinc and lead, and growing positions in other base and precious metals, which are essential resources that are fuelling the rapid urbanisation and industrialisation of our changing world. Nyrstar has mining, smelting, and other operations located in Europe, the Americas and Australia and employs approximately 4,100 people. Nyrstar is incorporated in Belgium and has its corporate office in Switzerland. Nyrstar is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.com
For further information contact:
Anthony Simms - Head of Investor Relations T: +41 44 745 8157 M: +41 79 722 2152 anthony.simms@nyrstar.com
Franziska Morroni - Head of Corporate Communications T: +41 44 745 8295 M: +41 79 719 2342 franziska.morroni@nyrstar.com
The full press release can be downloaded from the following link:
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nyrstar via Globenewswire