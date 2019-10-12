Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Nyrstar    NYR   BE0974294267

NYRSTAR

(NYR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nyrstar shareholders to sue commodities trader Trafigura for $1.6 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2019 | 07:04am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Minority shareholders in zinc producer Nyrstar are seeking 1.48 billion euros (1.28 billion pounds) in damages from global commodities trader Trafigura over the restructuring of the Belgian firm, the shareholders' lawyer said on Saturday.

Nyrstar was on the brink of bankruptcy before Trafigura stepped in. The Geneva-based trader has a 24.4% stake in the Belgium-listed firm.

The statement outlines for the first time the total damages sought by the minority shareholders and marks an escalation in the fight for Nyrstar after several months of legal action.

"We have publicly launched the suit and the formal filing will be put to the Brussels commercial court just after the shareholders general meeting on Nov. 5," Laurent Arnauts of Watt Legal lawfirm representing about 100 shareholders said.

As part of the deal to save Nyrstar, lenders had to write off part of their debt or agree to extended repayment schemes while all the firm's operating assets were transferred into a new subsidiary called Newco 2 based in Britain, in which Trafigura holds a 98% stake.

The remaining shareholders were then left with a 2% stake in the operating assets held by Newco 2 through their firm called Nyrstar.

Nyrstar is one of the world's largest zinc smelting companies with plants across Northern Europe, the United States and Australia. It also has zinc mines in North America.

The shareholders allege that Nyrstar's board did not pursue profit, acting against its legal duties, and committed fraud.

"On the basis ... of fraudulent avoidance of the law provisions regarding liquidation of companies, which require a decision of the general meeting of shareholders," according to a statement from Watt Legal.

As part of the lawsuit, the shareholders will seek to nullify the decisions of Nyrstar's board that accepted the "lock-up agreement," or restructuring terms, in April.

As an alternative to cancelling the deal, the shareholders are seeking 980 million euros ($1.08 billion) in compensation from Trafigura.

Nyrstar NV said on Friday it had received an unsolicited offer from Trafigura to buy the 2% stake for 22 million euros ($24.29 million).

Alongside the allegation of fraud, the shareholders allege that Geneva-based Trafigura abused its position as the single largest shareholder since 2015 and will seek 500 million euros ($552 million) in damages.

"On the basis of the abuse of the control (majority) by Trafigura ... resulting in severely unbalanced contracts and expensive overfinancing by which Trafigura gained pledges on Nyrstar assets," the lawyer's statement said.

Earlier this week, Belgium's Financial Services and Markets Authority said it had opened a formal investigation into Nyrstar without providing details.

The shareholders will also seek damages for communication deficiencies.

In an Oct. 8 statement, Trafigura said its contracts with Nyrstar were market based and not the cause of Nyrstar's financial troubles.

“Trafigura notes recent press comment regarding a lawsuit against it by minority shareholders of Nyrstar NV. Trafigura has in fact not been served with any legal claim, considers the allegations made via the press to be wholly without merit and will vigorously defend against any legal claim if made," the company said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Julia Payne in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Julia Payne
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GOLD -0.36% 1488.628 Delayed Quote.16.52%
LME ZINC CASH 3.36% 2400 End-of-day quote.-2.52%
NYRSTAR 5.00% 0.21 Delayed Quote.-63.41%
SILVER 0.15% 17.532 Delayed Quote.13.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NYRSTAR
07:04aNyrstar shareholders to sue commodities trader Trafigura for $1.6 billion
RE
10/11NYRSTAR : Unsolicited Offer Received for Nyrstar's 2% Shareholding in the Nyrsta..
AQ
10/04NYRSTAR : releases notice for the 2018 annual general shareholders' meeting and ..
AQ
09/27NYRSTAR : Change of Nyrstar's scheduled date for the publication of the Half Yea..
AQ
09/27NYRSTAR : 2018 Full Year Results Amendment and Reissue
AQ
08/27NYRSTAR : announces agreed departure of CEO
AQ
08/05Lead's gains climax as auto battery demand in China wanes
RE
07/31NYRSTAR : US Chapter 15 Recognition Order granted and Final Completion of the Re..
AQ
07/29NYRSTAR : Convertible bondholders approve English Scheme– results of the M..
AQ
07/26NYRSTAR :  NN2 Scheme Sanctioned by High Court
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 012 M
EBIT 2019 181 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1 253 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 0,88x
P/E ratio 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales2019 0,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 23,1 M
Chart NYRSTAR
Duration : Period :
Nyrstar Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NYRSTAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,21  €
Last Close Price 0,21  €
Spread / Highest target 90,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -95,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hilmar Rode Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martyn Konig Executive Chairman
Roman Matej Interim Chief Financial Officer
Frank Rittner Chief Technology Officer
Carole Cable Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NYRSTAR-63.41%25
BHP GROUP4.65%117 904
RIO TINTO PLC12.86%89 484
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.55%34 556
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.28%18 930
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-24.67%9 375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group