Nyrstar releases notice for the 2020 annual general shareholders' meeting

17 March 2020 at 07.00 CET

Nyrstar NV (the 'Company') today invited the holders of shares issued by the Company to attend its forthcoming annual general shareholders' meeting to be held on 16 April 2020. The annual general shareholders' meeting will commence at 09:00 a.m. CEST at BluePoint, Filip Williotstraat 9, 2600 Antwerp, Belgium.

In view of the press release issued by the Company yesterday on the outbreak of Covid-19, the Company also asks shareholders to strongly consider not physically attending the annual general shareholders' meeting and instead utilising their ability to vote by mail or proxy in accordance with the procedures set out in the convocation to the annual general shareholders' meeting. Nyrstar is continuing to monitor the situation and may communicate further in relation to the holding and participation to the shareholders' meeting.

The full notice, including agenda, proposed resolutions and explanatory note, can be found on the Nyrstar website: https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-meetings .

About Nyrstar

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs and Legal M: +41 79 722 2152 anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

