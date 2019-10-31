Nzuri Copper : Annual Report to shareholders

I am pleased to present Nzuri Copper's 2019 Annual Report.

During the year, the Company announced that it has entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) with Xuchen International Limited, a subsidiary of Chengtun Mining Group Co., Ltd. (collectively 'Chengtun'), a diversified Shanghai Stock Exchange-listed metal mining, trading and industrial group, under which it is proposed that Chengtun will acquire all of the issued shares in Nzuri by way of an Australian Court-approved Scheme of Arrangement, for an offer consideration of $0.37 per share in cash (the 'Scheme'). In August 2019, shareholders of the Company approved the Scheme and, as at the date of this report, all conditions precedent, other than final administrative approval from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange in China, have been received. It is anticipated the Scheme will be finalised imminently, with an implementation date expected of 29th of November 2019.

The acquisition proposal from Chengtun follows extensive discussions between the parties dating back to 2017 regarding the potential for off-take, project funding and other forms of strategic cooperation and investment. Chengtun is an existing major player in the Kolwezi region of the DRC, having completed construction of a US$150 million SX-EW processing plant with a cobalt hydroxide circuit in late 2018, which is scalable and has been designed to double in capacity. The Kalongwe deposit offers significant strategic and technical synergies with Chengtun's existing operations and processing infrastructure in the region.

The board is pleased to have secured the Scheme as a cash consideration transaction, providing a certain cash outcome for shareholders for their shares at a substantial premium to the historical trading price of Nzuri shares.

Tom Borman

Chairman

