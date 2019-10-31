Log in
Nzuri Copper : Annual Report to shareholders

10/31/2019 | 03:57am EDT

NZURI COPPER LIMITED

ACN 106 294 106

ANNUAL REPORT

30 JUNE 2019

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

NZURI COPPER LIMITED

Australian Securities Exchange code: NZC

ABN 23 106 294 106 www.nzuricopper.com.au

DIRECTORS

Tom Borman (Non-Executive

Chairman)

Mark Arnesen (Chief Executive

Officer & Executive Director)

Adam Smits (Chief Operating

Officer & Executive Director)

Peter Ruxton (Non-Executive

Director)

Hongliang Chen (Non-Executive

Director)

Ean Alexander (Non-Executive

Director)

COMPANY SECRETARY

Hannah Hudson (appointed 1 July 2018)

REGISTERED & PRINCIPAL OFFICE

Unit 13, 100 Daglish Road Daglish WA 6008 Telephone: +61 (0)8 6424 8100 Email: info@nzuricopper.com.au

SOLICITORS

Bellanhouse Legal

Level 19, Alluvion

58 Mounts Bay Road

Perth WA 6000

AUDITOR

BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd

38 Station Street

Subiaco WA 6008

SHARE REGISTRY

Advanced Share Registry

110 Stirling Highway

Nedlands WA 6009

Telephone: 1300 113 258

WWW.NZURICOPPER.COM.AU

CONTENTS

Page

CHAIRMANS REVIEW

1

HIGHLIGHTS

2

OPERATIONS REVIEW

3

DIRECTORS' REPORT

6

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

10

REMUNERATION REPORT

14

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

22

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

23

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION

27

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS & OTHER

28

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

29

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

30

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

31

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

32

ADDITIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE INFORMATION

58

MINING TENEMENT SCHEDULE

60

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

WWW.NZURICOPPER.COM.AU

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW

Dear Shareholders,

1

I am pleased to present Nzuri Copper's 2019 Annual Report.

During the year, the Company announced that it has entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) with Xuchen International Limited, a subsidiary of Chengtun Mining Group Co., Ltd. (collectively 'Chengtun'), a diversified Shanghai Stock Exchange-listed metal mining, trading and industrial group, under which it is proposed that Chengtun will acquire all of the issued shares in Nzuri by way of an Australian Court-approved Scheme of Arrangement, for an offer consideration of $0.37 per share in cash (the 'Scheme'). In August 2019, shareholders of the Company approved the Scheme and, as at the date of this report, all conditions precedent, other than final administrative approval from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange in China, have been received. It is anticipated the Scheme will be finalised imminently, with an implementation date expected of 29th of November 2019.

The acquisition proposal from Chengtun follows extensive discussions between the parties dating back to 2017 regarding the potential for off-take, project funding and other forms of strategic cooperation and investment. Chengtun is an existing major player in the Kolwezi region of the DRC, having completed construction of a US$150 million SX-EW processing plant with a cobalt hydroxide circuit in late 2018, which is scalable and has been designed to double in capacity. The Kalongwe deposit offers significant strategic and technical synergies with Chengtun's existing operations and processing infrastructure in the region.

The board is pleased to have secured the Scheme as a cash consideration transaction, providing a certain cash outcome for shareholders for their shares at a substantial premium to the historical trading price of Nzuri shares.

Tom Borman

Chairman

WWW.NZURICOPPER.COM.AU

2

HIGHLIGHTS

Corporate

The Company entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed with Chengtun, whereby Chengtun will acquire all of the issued shares in Nzuri by way of an Australian Court-approved Scheme of Arrangement, for an offer consideration of $0.37 per share in cash. The remaining conditions precedent to the Scheme are expected to satisfied imminently with the indicative timetable for the implementation expected to be:

Approval Hearing

Monday, 18 November 2019

Effective Date

Tuesday, 19 November 2019

Last day of trading in Nzuri shares on ASX

Record Date for determining entitlements to the Scheme consideration

Friday, 22 November 2019

Implementation Date for the Scheme

Friday, 29 November 2019

Payment of the Scheme consideration to Nzuri shareholders

Kalongwe Copper-Cobalt Development Project

  • Construction of a site access road from the nearby Kamoa site was completed in 2019 and now provides all- weather access to the Kalongwe site significantly improving access for current and future activities.
  • Approval received from the DRC Government of the duty exoneration list which provides substantial duty exoneration of imported goods
  • Completed SXEW and DMS variability testwork program
  • Completed a Front engineering design (FEED) program for project development of a dense media separation plant (DMS)

Social, Community and Government

  • Completion of the required 5-yearly update, in line with the new DRC Mining Code, of the Project's Environmental and Social Impact Study (ESIS) and Environmental and Social Management Plans (ESMP).
  • Completed and submitted the newly required Cahier De Charge (project social Commitments) per the new mining code.
  • Assistance in the first regional immunisation program for poliomyelitis and measles vaccination, immunising 324 children in 8 villages from the region surrounding the project.
  • The Company built a new bridge to assist with community access after a review of routes around the project perimeter with local chiefs

WWW.NZURICOPPER.COM.AU

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nzuri Copper Limited published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 07:56:06 UTC



