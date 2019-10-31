Nzuri Copper : Annual Report to shareholders

Unit 13, 100 Daglish Road Daglish WA 6008 Telephone: +61 (0)8 6424 8100 Email: info@nzuricopper.com.au
CONTENTS
Page
CHAIRMANS REVIEW
1
HIGHLIGHTS
2
OPERATIONS REVIEW
3
DIRECTORS' REPORT
6
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT
10
REMUNERATION REPORT
14
AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION
22
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
23
DIRECTORS' DECLARATION
27
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS & OTHER
28
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
29
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
30
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
31
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
32
ADDITIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE INFORMATION
58
MINING TENEMENT SCHEDULE
60
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW
Dear Shareholders,
1
I am pleased to present Nzuri Copper's 2019 Annual Report.
During the year, the Company announced that it has entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) with Xuchen International Limited, a subsidiary of Chengtun Mining Group Co., Ltd. (collectively 'Chengtun'), a diversified Shanghai Stock Exchange-listed metal mining, trading and industrial group, under which it is proposed that Chengtun will acquire all of the issued shares in Nzuri by way of an Australian Court-approved Scheme of Arrangement, for an offer consideration of $0.37 per share in cash (the 'Scheme'). In August 2019, shareholders of the Company approved the Scheme and, as at the date of this report, all conditions precedent, other than final administrative approval from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange in China, have been received. It is anticipated the Scheme will be finalised imminently, with an implementation date expected of 29th of November 2019.
The acquisition proposal from Chengtun follows extensive discussions between the parties dating back to 2017 regarding the potential for off-take, project funding and other forms of strategic cooperation and investment. Chengtun is an existing major player in the Kolwezi region of the DRC, having completed construction of a US$150 million SX-EW processing plant with a cobalt hydroxide circuit in late 2018, which is scalable and has been designed to double in capacity. The Kalongwe deposit offers significant strategic and technical synergies with Chengtun's existing operations and processing infrastructure in the region.
The board is pleased to have secured the Scheme as a cash consideration transaction, providing a certain cash outcome for shareholders for their shares at a substantial premium to the historical trading price of Nzuri shares.
Tom Borman
Chairman
2
HIGHLIGHTS
Corporate
The Company entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed with Chengtun, whereby Chengtun will acquire all of the issued shares in Nzuri by way of an Australian Court-approved Scheme of Arrangement, for an offer consideration of $0.37 per share in cash. The remaining conditions precedent to the Scheme are expected to satisfied imminently with the indicative timetable for the implementation expected to be:
Approval Hearing
Monday, 18 November 2019
Effective Date
Tuesday, 19 November 2019
Last day of trading in Nzuri shares on ASX
Record Date for determining entitlements to the Scheme consideration
Friday, 22 November 2019
Implementation Date for the Scheme
Friday, 29 November 2019
Payment of the Scheme consideration to Nzuri shareholders
Kalongwe Copper-Cobalt Development Project
Construction of a site access road from the nearby Kamoa site was completed in 2019 and now provides all- weather access to the Kalongwe site significantly improving access for current and future activities.
Approval received from the DRC Government of the duty exoneration list which providessubstantial duty exoneration of imported goods
Completed SXEW and DMS variability testwork program
Completed a Front engineering design (FEED) program for project development of a dense media separation plant (DMS)
Social, Community and Government
Completion of the required 5-yearly update, in line with the new DRC Mining Code, of the Project's Environmental and Social Impact Study (ESIS) and Environmental and Social Management Plans (ESMP).
Completed and submitted the newly requiredCahier De Charge (project social Commitments) per the new mining code.
Assistance in the first regional immunisation program for poliomyelitis and measles vaccination, immunising 324 children in 8 villages from the region surrounding the project.
The Company built a new bridge to assist with community access after a review of routes around the project perimeter with local chiefs
