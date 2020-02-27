Nzuri Copper : Scheme Becomes Effective

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BECOMES EFFECTIVE

Nzuri Copper Limited (ASX: NZC) (Nzuri) is pleased to announce that the orders made by the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Supreme Court) yesterday approving the scheme of arrangement between Nzuri and its shareholders have been lodged today with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

As a result, the Scheme is now effective. A copy of the Supreme Court orders is attached to this announcement.

Nzuri shares will be suspended from quotation on the ASX with the effect from the close of normal trading today, 28 February 2020.

Indicative Timetable

Event Date Record Date for determining entitlements to the 5.00pm (WST) on Wednesday, 4 March 2020 Scheme Consideration Implementation Date for the Scheme and Wednesday, 11 March 2020 payment of Scheme Consideration

Any changes to the above timetable will be announced to ASX and made available on Nzuri's website at www.nzuricopper.com.au.

Release authorised by, and further information please contact:

Mark Arnesen Hannah Hudson CEO/Executive Director CFO/Company Secretary T: +61 (0)8 6424 8100 T: +61 (0)8 6424 8100 E: info@nzuricopper.com.au E: info@nzuricopper.com.au

