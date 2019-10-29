Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Nzuri Copper Limited    NZC   AU000000NZC9

NZURI COPPER LIMITED

(NZC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/29
0.33 AUD   --.--%
12:27aNZURI COPPER : Scheme Update and Amended Timetable
PU
10/23NZURI COPPER : PRC Regulatory Approvals Update
PU
10/11NZURI COPPER : Scheme update and amended timetable
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nzuri Copper : Scheme Update and Amended Timetable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 12:27am EDT

29 October 2019

ASX: NZC

SCHEME UPDATE AND AMENDED TIMETABLE

Nzuri Copper Limited (Nzuri or the Company) (ASX: NZC) refers to its proposed scheme of arrangement

(Scheme) pursuant to which all of the issued capital in Nzuri is proposed to be acquired by Xuchen International Limited (Xuchen), a subsidiary of Chengtun Mining Co., Ltd.

As previously advised to shareholders, the Scheme remains subject to regulatory approval being received in the People's Republic of China. Please refer to Nzuri's announcement of 24 October 2019 for further information regarding the status of this condition precedent.

In light of the remaining conditions precedent, Nzuri requested the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court) adjourn the Court hearing for the approval of the Scheme (Approval Hearing). The Court today made orders adjourning the Approval Hearing until 8.30am (WST) on Monday, 18 November 2019.

The updated indicative timetable for the Scheme is as follows:

Approval Hearing

Monday, 18 November 2019

Effective Date

Tuesday, 19 November 2019

Last day of trading in Nzuri shares on ASX

Record Date for determining entitlements to the Scheme consideration

Wednesday, 22 November 2019

Implementation Date for the Scheme

Thursday, 29 November 2019

Payment of the Scheme consideration to Nzuri shareholders

The above dates are indicative only. The conditions precedent to the Scheme must be either satisfied or waived prior to the Approval Hearing. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced through ASX and notified on the Nzuri website.

END

For further information please contact:

Mark Arnesen

Hannah Hudson

Nicholas Read

CEO/Executive Director

CFO/Company Secretary

Investor Relations - Read Corporate

T: +61 (0)8 6424 8100

T: +61 (0)8 6424 8100

T: (+61-8)9388-1474

E: info@nzuricopper.com.au

E: info@nzuricopper.com.au

E: info@readcorporate.com.au

1

Disclaimer

Nzuri Copper Limited published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 04:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NZURI COPPER LIMITED
12:27aNZURI COPPER : Scheme Update and Amended Timetable
PU
10/23NZURI COPPER : PRC Regulatory Approvals Update
PU
10/11NZURI COPPER : Scheme update and amended timetable
PU
10/06NZURI COPPER : Satisfaction of Permit Transfer Condition
PU
09/29NZURI COPPER : Update to Conditions Precedent
PU
09/29NZURI COPPER : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
09/05NZURI COPPER : Scheme Update and Amended Timetable
PU
09/02NZURI COPPER : Update on Conditions Precedent
PU
09/01NZURI COPPER : Scheme of Arrangement - PRC Regulatory Approvals
PU
08/29NZURI COPPER : Update on Permit Transfer Condition
PU
More news
Chart NZURI COPPER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nzuri Copper Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NZURI COPPER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Richard Arnesen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Ignatius Borman Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Smits Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hannah C. Hudson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Antony Ruxton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NZURI COPPER LIMITED33.33%65
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL43.92%42 220
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION16.90%27 389
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-1.65%13 914
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-11.03%9 946
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.25.47%9 030
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group