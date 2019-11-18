Nzuri Copper : Suspension from Official Quotation

The securities of Nzuri Copper Limited ('NZC') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of NZC, pending the release of an announcement regarding the status of the proposed scheme of arrangement.

MEDIA

ASX RELEASE

19 November 2019

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Email: sandra.wutete@asx.com.au

Copy: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Sandra

Request for Suspension

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, the Directors of Nzuri Copper Limited (the Company or Nzuri) request a suspension from official quotation of the shares of the Company, pending the release of an announcement by the Company regarding the status of the proposed scheme of arrangement (Scheme) pursuant to which all of the issued capital in Nzuri is proposed to be acquired by Xuchen International Limited (Xuchen), a subsidiary of Chengtun Mining Co., Ltd.

Nzuri provides the following information in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2: