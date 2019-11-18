Nzuri Copper : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement
Nzuri Copper Limited (ASX: NZC) - Suspension from Official Quotation
The securities of Nzuri Copper Limited ('NZC') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of NZC, pending the release of an announcement regarding the status of the proposed scheme of arrangement.
Sandra Wutete
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
19 November 2019
Dear Sandra
Request for Suspension
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, the Directors of Nzuri Copper Limited (the Company or Nzuri) request a suspension from official quotation of the shares of the Company, pending the release of an announcement by the Company regarding the status of the proposed scheme of arrangement (Scheme) pursuant to which all of the issued capital in Nzuri is proposed to be acquired by Xuchen International Limited (Xuchen), a subsidiary of Chengtun Mining Co., Ltd.
Nzuri provides the following information in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2:
Nzuri requests the suspension as it has been informed by the advisers for Xuchen that the regulatory approvals in the People's Republic of China required to be obtained by Xuchen pursuant to the Scheme remain to be satisfied. The suspension is therefore necessary to ensure trading in the Company's securities does not occur on an uninformed basis while the Company ascertains the status of the Scheme.
Nzuri requests the suspension continue until the status of the Scheme is confirmed, which is anticipated to occur by the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 26 November 2019.
Nzuri is not aware of any reason why its securities should not be suspended.
Nzuri is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the suspension.
Yours faithfully
Hannah Hudson
Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer
Nzuri Copper Limited
