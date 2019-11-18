Log in
NZURI COPPER LIMITED

(NZC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/13
0.3 AUD   -3.23%
05:50pNZURI COPPER : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
02:10aNZURI COPPER : Update on Scheme of Arrangement
PU
11/14NZURI COPPER : Trading Halt
PU
Nzuri Copper : Suspension from Official Quotation

11/18/2019 | 05:50pm EST

Market Announcement

19 November 2019

Nzuri Copper Limited (ASX: NZC) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Nzuri Copper Limited ('NZC') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of NZC, pending the release of an announcement regarding the status of the proposed scheme of arrangement.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

19 November 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

MEDIA

ASX RELEASE

19 November 2019

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Email: sandra.wutete@asx.com.au

Copy: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Sandra

Request for Suspension

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, the Directors of Nzuri Copper Limited (the Company or Nzuri) request a suspension from official quotation of the shares of the Company, pending the release of an announcement by the Company regarding the status of the proposed scheme of arrangement (Scheme) pursuant to which all of the issued capital in Nzuri is proposed to be acquired by Xuchen International Limited (Xuchen), a subsidiary of Chengtun Mining Co., Ltd.

Nzuri provides the following information in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2:

  1. Nzuri requests the suspension as it has been informed by the advisers for Xuchen that the regulatory approvals in the People's Republic of China required to be obtained by Xuchen pursuant to the Scheme remain to be satisfied. The suspension is therefore necessary to ensure trading in the Company's securities does not occur on an uninformed basis while the Company ascertains the status of the Scheme.
  2. Nzuri requests the suspension continue until the status of the Scheme is confirmed, which is anticipated to occur by the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 26 November 2019.
  3. Nzuri is not aware of any reason why its securities should not be suspended.
  4. Nzuri is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the suspension.

MEDIA

ASX RELEASE

Yours faithfully

Hannah Hudson

Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer

Nzuri Copper Limited

Disclaimer

Nzuri Copper Limited published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 22:49:04 UTC
