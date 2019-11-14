Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Nzuri Copper Limited    NZC   AU000000NZC9

NZURI COPPER LIMITED

(NZC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/13
0.3 AUD   -3.23%
07:40pNZURI COPPER : Trading Halt
PU
06:06pNZURI COPPER : Pause in Trade
PU
10/31NZURI COPPER : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nzuri Copper : Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 07:40pm EST

Market Announcement

15 November 2019

Nzuri Copper Limited (ASX: NZC) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Nzuri Copper Limited ('NZC') will be placed in trading halt at the request of NZC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 19 November 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Sean Maloney

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

15 November 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

MEDIA

ASX RELEASE

15 November 2019

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Email: sandra.wutete@asx.com.au

Copy: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Sandra

Request for Trading Halt

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, the Directors of Nzuri Copper Limited (the Company) request a trading halt in the securities of the Company, pending the release of an announcement by the Company regarding its proposed scheme of arrangement (Scheme) pursuant to which all of the issued capital in Nzuri is proposed to be acquired by Xuchen International Limited (Xuchen), a subsidiary of Chengtun Mining Co., Ltd (Chengtun).

Nzuri has been informed by the advisers for Xuchen that the PRC Regulatory Approvals Condition will not be satisfied before the Court hearing for the approval of the Scheme on Monday, 18 November 2019 at 8.30am (WST).

The trading halt is therefore necessary to ensure trading in the Company's securities does not occur on an uninformed basis while the Company ascertains the status of the Scheme. The trading halt will be in place until no later than the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 19 November 2019. The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours faithfully

Hannah Hudson

Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer

Nzuri Copper Limited

Disclaimer

Nzuri Copper Limited published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 00:39:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NZURI COPPER LIMITED
07:40pNZURI COPPER : Trading Halt
PU
06:06pNZURI COPPER : Pause in Trade
PU
10/31NZURI COPPER : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
10/30NZURI COPPER : Correction to Scheme Timetable
PU
10/28NZURI COPPER : Scheme Update and Amended Timetable
PU
10/23NZURI COPPER : PRC Regulatory Approvals Update
PU
10/11NZURI COPPER : Scheme update and amended timetable
PU
10/06NZURI COPPER : Satisfaction of Permit Transfer Condition
PU
09/29NZURI COPPER : Update to Conditions Precedent
PU
09/29NZURI COPPER : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
More news
Chart NZURI COPPER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nzuri Copper Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NZURI COPPER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Richard Arnesen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Ignatius Borman Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Smits Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hannah C. Hudson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Antony Ruxton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NZURI COPPER LIMITED31.25%63
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL43.12%42 489
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION21.35%28 866
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC7.08%15 728
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-13.10%9 818
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.18.06%8 570
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group