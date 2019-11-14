Nzuri Copper : Trading Halt

The securities of Nzuri Copper Limited ('NZC') will be placed in trading halt at the request of NZC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 19 November 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

MEDIA

ASX RELEASE

15 November 2019

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Dear Sandra

Request for Trading Halt

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, the Directors of Nzuri Copper Limited (the Company) request a trading halt in the securities of the Company, pending the release of an announcement by the Company regarding its proposed scheme of arrangement (Scheme) pursuant to which all of the issued capital in Nzuri is proposed to be acquired by Xuchen International Limited (Xuchen), a subsidiary of Chengtun Mining Co., Ltd (Chengtun).

Nzuri has been informed by the advisers for Xuchen that the PRC Regulatory Approvals Condition will not be satisfied before the Court hearing for the approval of the Scheme on Monday, 18 November 2019 at 8.30am (WST).

The trading halt is therefore necessary to ensure trading in the Company's securities does not occur on an uninformed basis while the Company ascertains the status of the Scheme. The trading halt will be in place until no later than the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 19 November 2019. The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours faithfully

Hannah Hudson

Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer

Nzuri Copper Limited