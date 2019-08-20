Log in
NZURI COPPER LTD

End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/20
0.32 AUD   +1.59%
NZURI COPPER : Corrected Scheme Meeting Results
PU
NZURI COPPER : Results of Scheme Meeting
PU
NZURI COPPER : Chairmans Address to Shareholders Meeting
PU
Nzuri Copper : Corrected Scheme Meeting Results

08/20/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

20 August 2019

ASX: NZC

CORRECTION - RESULTS OF SCHEME MEETING

Nzuri Copper Limited (ASX: NZC) (Nzuri) refers to the announcement dated 19 August 2019 of the results of the Scheme Meeting held earlier that day.

Nzuri has now received the final poll report from its share registry, and has become aware of a clerical error in the previously reported results. The corrected results are as follows and are not materially different from those previously announced, with the requisite majorities of approvals being comfortably satisfied.

For

% in favour

Against

Abstain

Total (excl

abstains)

Number of

231

94.29%

14

2

245

shareholders

Number of

232,643,867

99.97%

70,502

23,595

232,714,369

shares

Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item.

END

For further information please contact:

Mark Arnesen

Hannah Hudson

Nicholas Read

CEO/Executive Director

CFO/Company Secretary

Investor Relations - Read Corporate

T: +61 (0)8 6424 8100

T: +61 (0)8 6424 8100

T: (+61-8)9388-1474

E: info@nzuricopper.com.au

E: info@nzuricopper.com.au

E: info@readcorporate.com.au

1

Disclaimer

Nzuri Copper Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 22:32:05 UTC
