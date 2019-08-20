Nzuri Copper : Corrected Scheme Meeting Results

CORRECTION - RESULTS OF SCHEME MEETING

Nzuri Copper Limited (ASX: NZC) (Nzuri) refers to the announcement dated 19 August 2019 of the results of the Scheme Meeting held earlier that day.

Nzuri has now received the final poll report from its share registry, and has become aware of a clerical error in the previously reported results. The corrected results are as follows and are not materially different from those previously announced, with the requisite majorities of approvals being comfortably satisfied.

For % in favour Against Abstain Total (excl abstains) Number of 231 94.29% 14 2 245 shareholders Number of 232,643,867 99.97% 70,502 23,595 232,714,369 shares

Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item.

