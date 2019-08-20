Nzuri Copper : Corrected Scheme Meeting Results

CORRECTION - RESULTS OF SCHEME MEETING
Nzuri Copper Limited (ASX: NZC) (Nzuri) refers to the announcement dated 19 August 2019 of the results of the Scheme Meeting held earlier that day.
Nzuri has now received the final poll report from its share registry, and has become aware of a clerical error in the previously reported results. The corrected results are as follows and are not materially different from those previously announced, with the requisite majorities of approvals being comfortably satisfied.
|
|
|
For
|
|
|
% in favour
|
|
|
Against
|
|
|
Abstain
|
|
|
Total (excl
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
abstains)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
231
|
94.29%
|
14
|
|
2
|
245
|
|
shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
232,643,867
|
99.97%
|
70,502
|
|
23,595
|
232,714,369
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item.
For further information please contact:
|
Mark Arnesen
|
Hannah Hudson
|
Nicholas Read
|
CEO/Executive Director
|
CFO/Company Secretary
|
Investor Relations - Read Corporate
|
T: +61 (0)8 6424 8100
|
T: +61 (0)8 6424 8100
|
T: (+61-8)9388-1474
|
E: info@nzuricopper.com.au
|
E: info@nzuricopper.com.au
|
E: info@readcorporate.com.au
