Nzuri Copper : Full Year Statutory Accounts

1 DIRECTORS' REPORT Your directors present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Nzuri Copper Limited (Nzuri or the

Company) and the entities it controlled for the year ended 30 June 2019. Throughout the report the Consolidated entity is referred to as the Group.

Principal activities

During the year, the principal continuing activities of the Group was focused on the exploration and pre-

development activities at the Group's high grade copper and cobalt projects in the Katangan Copperbelt of the

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Review of exploration and pre-development activities

Corporate

The following significant transactions and events occurred during the financial year:

Issue of 2,188,248 ordinary shares at $0.255 per share under the Share Purchase Plan on 5 July 2018;

Issue of 1,250,000 unlisted options exercisable at 0.2492 each on or before 25 July 2028 as part of the

Company's Long Term Incentives plan;

Cancellation of 1,000,000 unlisted employee options exercisable at $0.2965 each on or before 10 March 2028;

Issue of 1,503,031 shares at $0.0255 per share to Tembo Capital on 16 July 2018 on the conversion of its convertible loan for $2,933,273;

Issue of 1,403,760 unlisted options to Executive Directors of the Company on 16 July 2018. The options were issued for nil cash consideration and are exercisable at $0.3395 each on or before 16 July 2028. These options were granted in March 2018, subject to shareholder approval, and were issued following the approval on 16 July 2018. Exercise of the options is subject to the satisfaction of vesting conditions; and

On 27 February 2019, the Company announced it had entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed for the cash acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Nzuri by Xuchen International Limited, a subsidiary of

Chengtun Mining Group Co. Ltd (collectively 'Chengtun'), at a price of $0.37 per Nzuri share. The acquisition is proposed to be completed by way of a Scheme of Arrangement (the 'Scheme') .

Legal claims

During October 2018 the Company advised that it had settled its ongoing dispute with Eucalyptus Gold Mines Pty Ltd (EGM) (Supreme Court of WA proceeding CIV 1885 of 2016) and with EGM and Murray James Longman (Supreme Court of WA proceeding CIV 2675 of 2017), prior to trial. Both of these claims were settled in full. Nzuri agreed to pay a cash settlement amount, plus costs in respect to proceeding CIV 2675 of 2017. The settlement amount and costs are not considered to be material to Nzuri and are confidential. The settlement amounts were

paid in full in July 2019 and did not have any material impact on Nzuri's financial position. This marks the resolution

of the second of three legal matters brought against Nzuri in respect of its historical prior project interests. Nzuri intends to defend the last remaining claim with the same vigour as matters settled to date. Potential contingent liability in relation to the remaining claim is disclosed at note 22.

