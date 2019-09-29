Nzuri Copper : Full Year Statutory Accounts

ACN 106 294 106
ANNUAL REPORT
30 JUNE 2019
NZURI COPPER LIMITED
Australian Securities Exchange code: NZC
ABN 23 106 294 106 www.nzuricopper.com.au
DIRECTORS
Tom Borman (Non-Executive
Chairman)
Mark Arnesen (Chief Executive
Officer & Executive Director)
Adam Smits (Chief Operating
Officer & Executive Director)
Peter Ruxton (Non-Executive
Director)
Hongliang Chen (Non-Executive
Director)
Ean Alexander (Non-Executive
Director)
COMPANY SECRETARY
Hannah Hudson (appointed 1 July 2018)
REGISTERED & PRINCIPAL OFFICE
Unit 13, 100 Daglish Road Daglish WA 6008 Telephone: +61 (0)8 6424 8100 Email: info@nzuricopper.com.au
SOLICITORS
Bellanhouse Legal
Level 19, Alluvion
58 Mounts Bay Road
Perth WA 6000
AUDITOR
BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd
38 Station Street
Subiaco WA 6008
SHARE REGISTRY
Advanced Share Registry
110 Stirling Highway
Nedlands WA 6009
Telephone: 1300 113 258
|
CONTENTS
|
Page
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT
|
1
|
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT
|
4
|
REMUNERATION REPORT
|
9
|
AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION
|
16
|
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
|
17
|
DIRECTORS' DECLARATION
|
19
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS & OTHER
|
20
|
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
21
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
22
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
23
|
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
24
|
ADDITIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE INFORMATION
|
47
|
MINING TENEMENT SCHEDULE
|
49
DIRECTORS' REPORT
|
Your directors present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Nzuri Copper Limited (Nzuri or the
Company) and the entities it controlled for the year ended 30 June 2019. Throughout the report the Consolidated entity is referred to as the Group.
Principal activities
During the year, the principal continuing activities of the Group was focused on the exploration and pre-
development activities at the Group's high grade copper and cobalt projects in the Katangan Copperbelt of the
Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
Review of exploration and pre-development activities
Corporate
The following significant transactions and events occurred during the financial year:
-
Issue of 2,188,248 ordinary shares at $0.255 per share under the Share Purchase Plan on 5 July 2018;
-
Issue of 1,250,000 unlisted options exercisable at 0.2492 each on or before 25 July 2028 as part of the
Company's Long Term Incentives plan;
-
Cancellation of 1,000,000 unlisted employee options exercisable at $0.2965 each on or before 10 March 2028;
-
Issue of 1,503,031 shares at $0.0255 per share to Tembo Capital on 16 July 2018 on the conversion of its convertible loan for $2,933,273;
-
Issue of 1,403,760 unlisted options to Executive Directors of the Company on 16 July 2018. The options were issued for nil cash consideration and are exercisable at $0.3395 each on or before 16 July 2028. These options were granted in March 2018, subject to shareholder approval, and were issued following the approval on 16 July 2018. Exercise of the options is subject to the satisfaction of vesting conditions; and
-
On 27 February 2019, the Company announced it had entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed for the cash acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Nzuri by Xuchen International Limited, a subsidiary of
Chengtun Mining Group Co. Ltd (collectively 'Chengtun'), at a price of $0.37 per Nzuri share. The acquisition is proposed to be completed by way of a Scheme of Arrangement (the 'Scheme').
Legal claims
During October 2018 the Company advised that it had settled its ongoing dispute with Eucalyptus Gold Mines Pty Ltd (EGM) (Supreme Court of WA proceeding CIV 1885 of 2016) and with EGM and Murray James Longman (Supreme Court of WA proceeding CIV 2675 of 2017), prior to trial. Both of these claims were settled in full. Nzuri agreed to pay a cash settlement amount, plus costs in respect to proceeding CIV 2675 of 2017. The settlement amount and costs are not considered to be material to Nzuri and are confidential. The settlement amounts were
paid in full in July 2019 and did not have any material impact on Nzuri's financial position. This marks the resolution
of the second of three legal matters brought against Nzuri in respect of its historical prior project interests. Nzuri intends to defend the last remaining claim with the same vigour as matters settled to date. Potential contingent liability in relation to the remaining claim is disclosed at note 22.
Financial review
RESULTS
The consolidated loss after tax of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 was $4,483,919 (2018: $3,183,204).
The Groups activities during the year focused on pre-development engineering and site activities at its Kalongwe Copper-Cobalt development project and an exploration programme at the Fold and Thrust Belt exploration JV project.
ASSETS
Total assets increased by 5% or $2,267,385 during the year to $50,676,421 The increase was largely due to investment in exploration and evaluation asset at the Kalongwe Project and the Fold and Thrust Belt JV project during the period..
LIABILITIES
Total liabilities increased during the period by 26% or $1,822,116 to $8,859,776. The increase was predominantly due to the draw down of a loan of $5,000,000 from Chengtun, as interim financing for the Company the Scheme is being completed.
EQUITY
Total equity increased by 1.1% or $445,269 to $41,816,645 due to a small rights issue and private placements from Tembo Group during the year, offset against the current period loss.
SHAREHOLDER RETURNS
The Company did not declare any dividends during the period as it does not currently have any producing assets.
Liquidity and capital resources
The Group's principal source of liquidity as at 30 June 2019 is cash and cash equivalents of $2,296,242 (2018: $9,445,730). This is expected to cover the company's funding for the current 2019 financial period up to its expected sale to Chengtun,.anticipated to be completed in October 2019. Following this, it is expected that Chengtun will continue to fund the company through loans as required.
Shares and options
As at 30 June 2019 the Company had 295,905,492 fully paid Shares and 10,870,470 unlisted Share Options on issue.
SHARES
A total of 13,691,279 shares were issued during the year via share placements and convertible loan conversion.
A detailed breakdown of share movements for the period is shown in note 14(a) of the financial statements.
OPTIONS
WWW.NZURICOPPER.COM.AU
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
