NZURI COPPER LTD

(NZC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/30
0.265 AUD   -1.85%
Nzuri Copper : Scheme of Arrangement - PRC Regulatory Approvals

09/01/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

2 September 2019

ASX: NZC

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT - PRC REGULATORY APPROVALS

Nzuri Copper Limited (Nzuri or the Company) (ASX: NZC) refers to its proposed scheme of arrangement

(Scheme) pursuant to which all of the issued capital in Nzuri is proposed to be acquired by Xuchen International Limited (Xuchen), a subsidiary of Chengtun Mining Co., Ltd (Chengtun).

The Scheme remains subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions precedent. One of the remaining conditions is the receipt by Xuchen of certain regulatory approvals in the People's Republic of China (PRC Regulatory Approvals).

As previously advised to shareholders, Xuchen/Chengtun (together, Chengtun Group) anticipated receiving the PRC Regulatory Approvals on or around 31 August 2019.

Nzuri advises that the PRC Regulatory Approvals condition has not been satisfied as at the date of this announcement. Nzuri is liaising with Xuchen for updates regarding the anticipated timing for receipt of the PRC Regulatory approvals, but understands that substantial progress has been made.

As announced on 30 August 2019, Nzuri has notified the Supreme Court of Western Australia that it intends to request at the hearing on 5 September 2019 that the hearing for the approval of the Scheme be adjourned. The date sought for the adjourned meeting will be confirmed and announced shortly, following conferral with Chengtun Group regarding the anticipated timing for receipt of the PRC Regulatory Approvals.

END

For further information please contact:

Mark Arnesen

Hannah Hudson

Nicholas Read

CEO/Executive Director

CFO/Company Secretary

Investor Relations - Read Corporate

T: +61 (0)8 6424 8100

T: +61 (0)8 6424 8100

T: (+61-8)9388-1474

E: info@nzuricopper.com.au

E: info@nzuricopper.com.au

E: info@readcorporate.com.au

1

Disclaimer

Nzuri Copper Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 23:56:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Richard Arnesen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Ignatius Borman Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Smits Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hannah C. Hudson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Antony Ruxton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NZURI COPPER LTD10.42%53
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (ADR)29.26%38 375
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%38 375
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP2.70%24 429
CHINA MOLYBDENUM-4.52%9 933
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.4.09%7 739
